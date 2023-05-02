Superdry in talks with investors over cash call

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Superdry in talks with investors over cash call

By Press Association
Superdry said it is holding 'positive' talks with investors over an equity raise (PA)
Superdry said it is holding ‘positive’ talks with investors over an equity raise (PA)

Retailer Superdry has said it is holding “positive” talks with investors over an equity raise of up to 20% as it looks to shore up its balance sheet in the face of tough trading.

The chain said founder and chief executive Julian Dunkerton plans to “significantly” take part in the equity raise and offer a “material underwriting commitment”.

It comes after it was reported at the end of last week that it was in advanced talks over a £15 million share sale to bolster its finances.

The move marks its latest efforts to raise cash after it last month unveiled a deal to sell its intellectual property assets in Asia-Pacific to raise £34 million.

Julian Dunkerton – Superdry
Superdry founder Julian Dunkerton is looking to revive the chain’s fortunes (Superdry/PA)

Superdry is also slashing costs, recently announcing aims to save more than £35 million, amid sales woes.

Earlier this month, it warned over profits for the second time this year after it admitted sales in February and March were disappointing.

Cost-of-living pressures had impacted consumer spending and visits to shops, while poor weather weakened demand for its new spring and summer collection, Superdry told investors at the time.

It therefore cut its revenue expectations and said it had withdrawn its previous profit guidance that it would broadly break even in the 2023 financial year.

The group said it plans to cut costs through actions such as “estate optimisation”, which could indicate store changes or closures, as well as logistics and distribution savings and continuing to reduce its clothing range.

The savings are expected to be made by the end of the 2024 financial year.

Mr Dunkerton founded the retail business in 1985 and currently owns a 23.9% stake in the company.

He recently denied speculation that he was considering taking the firm private.

Shares in the company have dropped by around 40% over the past year.

