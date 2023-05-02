The Restaurant Group cheers ‘encouraging’ sales as it speeds up closure plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

The Restaurant Group cheers ‘encouraging’ sales as it speeds up closure plan

By Press Association
TRG owns Frankie & Benny’s (Mike Egerton/PA)
TRG owns Frankie & Benny’s (Mike Egerton/PA)

Wagamama owner The Restaurant Group (TRG) cheered “very encouraging” trading as it revealed plans to speed up its closure programme.

Shares in the company, which also owns the Frankie & Benny’s brand, jumped on Tuesday morning after it hailed “good progress” on recent cost-cutting efforts.

In March, the company said it would shut 35 of its loss-making casual dining restaurants, which include Frankie & Benny’s, in order to boost profits.

In its latest update, the hospitality firm said it expects to save £5 million a year due to moves to slash costs.

The group, which currently runs 410 venues, added that it will now speed up the closure process, with 23 sites due to shut by the end of May after it negotiated exiting a number of contracts ahead of schedule.

“The combination of current trading and incremental cost savings achieved provides confidence that TRG is tracking ahead of management expectations on its medium-term margin accretion and deleveraging plans,” the firm said in a statement.

City stock – Leicester
The Restaurant Group owns the Wagamama, Frankie & Benny’s and Chiquito chains (Mike Egerton/PA)

TRG revealed that like-for-like sales grew by 2% at Wagamama over the first quarter of 2023, with a 5% rise for its pub arm and 37% growth across its concessions, amid a recovery in airport passenger numbers.

Meanwhile, Wagamama sales grew 9% over the four weeks to April 30, while the sales decline at its leisure sites slowed to 1%.

The group added that “favourable” property market conditions are creating further opportunities for new Wagamama restaurants on good rent terms.

TRG plans to accelerate its opening plans for the pan-Asian chain, with up to eight sites due to open next year, from previous plans for five sites.

Analysts at Barclays said: “The statement is strong across the board, with trading holding up well despite consumer spending headwinds.”

It comes amid continued pressure from activist investor Oasis Management, which owns a 12.3% stake in the group, to improve profits for investors.

Elsewhere, rival hospitality group Hostmore revealed additional cost-cutting plans, aimed at saving the business £4.1 million more each year.

It is understood that a small number of head office and supply chain workers are affected by the proposals.

The group, which owns the Fridays chain previously known as TGI Fridays, had previously announced a £1.8 million-a-year savings programme.

On Tuesday, the group also told investors that interim boss Julie McEwan is to become the group’s permanent chief executive.

Ms McEwan was previously chief operating officer, after joining the group last year from Las Iguanas operator The Big Table Group.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police have taped off a section of Langstane Place. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Man, 22, taken to hospital after Aberdeen city centre assault
2
The fuel spillage caused significant damage to the A92. Image: Amey
A92 at Bridge of Muchalls not due to fully reopen until Thursday after bus…
3
Donald Trump on the ground at Aberdeen Airport. Image: PA.
Donald Trump’s Aberdeenshire visit sparks renewed calls for probe into finances
3
4
Sean Donegan. Image: DC Thomson
Man ‘took offence’ at woman’s lack of underwear and punched friend who was giving…
5
The tanker left the A82 Inverness to Fort William road and crashed down a ditch near Torlundy. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Tanker crashes into a ditch on the A82 near Torlundy
6
The Aida Aura. Image: Wikkimedia Commons.
Port of Aberdeen: All you need to know ahead of the first cruise ship…
7
The AIDAaura berthed at Aberdeen's new South Harbour this morning. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Abereen’s new harbour hailed as ‘another piece of the tourism jigsaw’ after welcoming first…
3
8
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Knight Frank office market report Picture shows; Aberdeen harbour. Aberdeen. Supplied by Knight Frank Date; Unknown
Man in dock over Aberdeen Harbour forklift joyride incident
9
Huntly Street, pictured, is inside the Aberdeen LEZ. This artist's impression shows what the LEZ signs could end up looking like. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen LEZ: What I learned checking 300 cars to see if they’ll be banned
10
AberNecessities donation
Aberdeen energy firm donates £20,000 to provide beds for north-east children