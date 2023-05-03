Lloyds beats forecasts with 46% leap in profits after interest rates boost

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lending giant Lloyds Banking Group has joined rivals in posting better-than-expected results for the first quarter as rising interest rates helped profits jump 46% higher.

The group reported pre-tax profits of £2.3 billion for the three months to March 31, up from £1.5 billion a year earlier.

Lloyds took an impairment charge of £243 million, up from £177 million a year ago, despite a slightly improved economic outlook for the UK.

The group now expects the economy to fall by 0.6% in 2023 overall – against its prediction in February for a 1.2% decline – but still slip into a mild recession over the first three quarters, before returning to growth.

House prices are likely to fall by a more muted 5.3% this year and 1.2% in 2024, it added.

Lloyds said it was seeing “modest” increases in borrowers falling into arrears and defaulting on loans amid the cost-of-living crisis but said levels remain at or below those seen before the pandemic struck.

Charlie Nunn, chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group, said: “The macroeconomic outlook remains uncertain.

“We know that this is challenging for many people.

“Our purpose-driven strategy, alongside our financial strength, means we can continue to support our customers across the country.”

The figures come after HSBC on Tuesday revealed profits more than tripled in the first three months of the year to 12.9 billion US dollars (£10.3 billion) as the sector is buoyed by higher interest rates.

Banking giant Barclays and NatWest also beat profit expectations when they reported last week.