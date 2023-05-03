Lloyds beats forecasts with 46% leap in profits after interest rates boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lloyds beats forecasts with 46% leap in profits after interest rates boost

By Press Association
Lloyds said it was seeing ‘modest’ increases in borrowers falling into arrears (PA)
Lloyds said it was seeing ‘modest’ increases in borrowers falling into arrears (PA)

Lending giant Lloyds Banking Group has joined rivals in posting better-than-expected results for the first quarter as rising interest rates helped profits jump 46% higher.

The group reported pre-tax profits of £2.3 billion for the three months to March 31, up from £1.5 billion a year earlier.

Lloyds took an impairment charge of £243 million, up from £177 million a year ago, despite a slightly improved economic outlook for the UK.

The group now expects the economy to fall by 0.6% in 2023 overall – against its prediction in February for a 1.2% decline – but still slip into a mild recession over the first three quarters, before returning to growth.

House prices are likely to fall by a more muted 5.3% this year and 1.2% in 2024, it added.

Lloyds said it was seeing “modest” increases in borrowers falling into arrears and defaulting on loans amid the cost-of-living crisis but said levels remain at or below those seen before the pandemic struck.

Charlie Nunn, chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group, said: “The macroeconomic outlook remains uncertain.

“We know that this is challenging for many people.

“Our purpose-driven strategy, alongside our financial strength, means we can continue to support our customers across the country.”

The figures come after HSBC on Tuesday revealed profits more than tripled in the first three months of the year to 12.9 billion US dollars (£10.3 billion) as the sector is buoyed by higher interest rates.

Banking giant Barclays and NatWest also beat profit expectations when they reported last week.

