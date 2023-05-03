Barratt sees recovery in house buying from post-minibudget lows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Barratt sees recovery in house buying from post-minibudget lows

By Press Association
Housebuilder Barratt Developments said the number of homes customers are reserving has continued to bounce back after struggling in the last few months of 2022
Housebuilder Barratt Developments said the number of homes customers are reserving has continued to bounce back after struggling in the last few months of 2022 (PA)

Housebuilder Barratt Developments said the number of homes customers are reserving has continued to bounce back after struggling in the last few months of 2022.

The company said it sold 0.3 homes per week in each location it was selling houses in the final quarter of last year.

That jumped to more than twice that amount, 0.71 homes, in the 12 weeks to April 23.

This is still behind last year, when the figure was 0.94, but it shows demand – which cratered as interest rates shot up after September’s minibudget – is starting to strengthen again.

“In February we reported early signs of recovery in our reservation rates following the exceptionally challenging trading conditions experienced at the end of 2022,” said chief executive David Thomas.

“Whilst the economic backdrop remains difficult, we are pleased that more positive sales rates have been maintained through this period and we are now fully forward sold for the 2023 financial year.

“As a result, we expect to deliver full-year adjusted profit before tax in line with current market expectations.”

Barratt said it expects full-year adjusted pre-tax profit to be in line with expectations.

It has sold homes for just under £3 billion in advance as of April 23, a decrease from £4.5 billion a year before.

Faced with reduced remand, the company also slowed the number of homes it was building.

During the period it built just 303 homes per week, compared to 359 in the same period a year earlier.

It expects to build between 16,500 and 17,000 homes this year.

Mr Thomas added: “We remain committed to leading our industry in quality, customer service and sustainability.

“We are proud to be the only major housebuilder awarded five stars by our customers for the 14th successive year in the Home Builders Federation awards and we remain focused on delivering the high quality and sustainable homes the country needs, creating jobs and supporting the economy.”

