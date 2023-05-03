Mirror publisher Reach sees online revenues hit by Facebook changes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mirror publisher Reach sees online revenues hit by Facebook changes

By Press Association
Daily Mirror publisher Reach has blamed changes to the way Facebook displays news content for a drop in its digital turnover.

The group – which also owns the Express newspapers, the Daily Star and regional newspapers across the UK including the Manchester Evening News – revealed a 5.9% drop in overall revenues over the four months to April 23.

Digital revenues tumbled 14.5% since January.

The group said the Facebook news changes has led to fewer page views from online readers and a fall in traffic across the sector.

The figures come as the group slashes £30 million in costs this year in the face of soaring cost pressures and weaker advertising demand.

Reach last month announced plans to put 420 jobs in the UK and Ireland at risk of redundancy, including those of around 190 of its journalists.

In its latest update, it said the overall market for digital advertising was “challenging”.

The group said moves to deliver the cost savings were “well advanced” and it was taking “strategic action” to tackle the drop in website page views.

It said revenues from print titles remained strong, falling by 3% in the four months to April 23, with sales from circulation up 2.1% due to cover price hikes in the last financial year.

Print advertising revenues tumbled 19.2% but Reach said this was slightly better than it expected.

Jim Mullen, chief executive of Reach, said: “External factors continue to impact digital revenue, delivery of the customer value strategy is driving a higher quality mix, underpinned by the strength of print.”

The group said it expects to benefit from investment in its digital plans to tap into the US market, with almost 100 full-time roles in place and plans to launch US websites for The Express and Mirror over the next few months.

