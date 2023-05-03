FTSE edges up as investors await US interest rate decision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FTSE edges up as investors await US interest rate decision

By Press Association
London’s FTSE 100 edged higher after starting the week trailing behind, as investors await an influential US interest rate decision (Nick Ansell/PA)
London's FTSE 100 edged higher after starting the week trailing behind, as investors await an influential US interest rate decision (Nick Ansell/PA)

London’s FTSE 100 edged higher after starting the week trailing behind, as investors await an influential US interest rate decision.

Education publisher Pearson jumped from the bottom of the blue-chip index on Tuesday to the top on Wednesday, with gains of more than 10%.

The firm had felt the knock-on impact of remarks from a US digital learning rival over artificial intelligence hurting its business, warning students were turning to ChatGPT to answer their course questions.

But a rebound in its share price, as well as gains for industrials and some retailers, helped lift the FTSE higher and offset banking losses.

It closed the day 15.34 points higher, or 0.2%, at 7,788.37.

Investors will be focused on the interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve in the US on Wednesday, analysts pointed out.

It follows the rescue takeover of First Republic Bank by JP Morgan earlier this week, marking the third US bank to fail this year.

Part of the reason for the banks’ failures is seen to be a result of the central bank hiking interest rates last year, which caused their assets fixed to lower rates to lose value.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst for CMC Markets UK, said: “European markets have undergone a modest rebound after yesterday’s negative start to the week, with the focus very much on Wednesday’s Federal Reserve interest rate decision, as well as Thursday’s European Central Bank (ECB) meeting.

“Both central banks face an economy that is slowing, but where inflation is high, and unemployment at multiyear lows, and stress on the banking sector remains a very clear concern.

“How they manage the messaging around these decisions over the next 24 hours is likely to dictate how much volatility we can expect to see between now and the end of the week.”

Other top European markets enjoyed an uplift, with the German Dax closing 0.56% higher and the French Cac up 0.28%.

It was a slow start for investors across the pond, with the S&P 500 up 0.1% and Dow Jones flat by the time European markets closed.

The pound edged up by 0.6% against the US dollar to 1.254, and was up by 0.2% against the euro to 1.135.

In company news, Lloyds Banking Group sunk to the bottom of the FTSE 100 despite beating forecasts with a 46% leap in its pre-tax profit.

However, the lender said it had seen “modest” increases in borrowers falling into arrears and defaulting on loans as living costs ramped up, but remained below pre-pandemic levels.

Its share price dropped by more than 3.5% after unveiling its first-quarter results.

Paddy Power owner Flutter also saw its share price dip despite revealing it saw a jump in gamblers at the start of the year, after holding on to customers betting on the football World Cup over winter.

The betting giant recently responded to a new White Paper published by the Government, warning that around 300,000 people in Britain are estimated to be experiencing problem gambling.

Flutter said it had already implemented many of the measures proposed in the highly anticipated paper.

Its share price closed 1.2% lower.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Pearson, up 76p to 830p, Vodafone Group, up 2.47p to 96.16p, Melrose Industries, up 10.5p to 420.5p, Burberry Group, up 64p to 2,607p, and Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, up 13.6p to 625.8p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Lloyds Banking Group, down 1.7p to 45.98p, Haleon, down 12.1p to 340.9p, Croda International, down 204p to 6,734p, RS Group, down 25.6p to 887.4p, and Kingfisher, down 5.9p to 251.3p.

