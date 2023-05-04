In-store collection boost helps Domino’s capture more market share

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

In-store collection boost helps Domino’s capture more market share

By Press Association
Domino’s UK said more customers are using its app than its other online order services (Domino’s/PA)
Domino’s UK said more customers are using its app than its other online order services (Domino’s/PA)

Pizza chain Domino’s UK said it increased its market share in the first three months of the year as an increase in the number of collections offset a drop in delivery orders.

The fast food outlet – which also has sites in Europe – said it saw its share of the UK takeaway market rise to 7.8% in the first quarter, up from 6.4% a year earlier.

It came as around 23% more customers went into its stores to pick up their orders, compared with a 4.9% drop in the number of delivery orders.

But chief executive Elias Diaz Sese warned that the continued high cost of living might put even more pressure on household budgets.

“We have delivered record first-quarter sales and orders thanks to the immense hard work of our franchise partners and colleagues in executing our strategy and our relentless focus on giving customers the best possible quality, value and service,” he said.

“Whilst this year has started well for Domino’s, there continues to be uncertainty in the economic environment, with household budgets likely to remain under increasing pressure.

“However, we continue to be excited about the many opportunities we see for Domino’s in 2023 and beyond as we continue to work towards our purpose of delivering a better future through food people love.”

The company said it took 18 million orders during the three months, up by 2.8%.

The number of customers using its app increased by more than a quarter to 6.8 million, while nearly two-thirds of all online orders came from the app, a rise from less than half a year ago.

Bosses said they are confident they will meet expectations this financial year, and announced they will buy back £20 million worth of shares from investors.

Shares rose 0.8% on Thursday morning.

