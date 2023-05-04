UK public wants oil giants to pay for climate damage, poll suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK public wants oil giants to pay for climate damage, poll suggests

By Press Association
Christian Aid polling suggests the majority of the UK public want oil giants to take responsibility for damaging the climate (James Manning/PA)
Christian Aid polling suggests the majority of the UK public want oil giants to take responsibility for damaging the climate (James Manning/PA)

More than three quarters of UK adults believe it is wrong for oil and gas companies to make record profits without taking responsibility for damage to the environment, new polling suggests.

Shell has followed BP in announcing better-than-expected profits for the first quarter of this year.

It made nearly 1.7 billion dollars (£1.4 billion) more in profit than experts had predicted, while BP made around £500 million more.

Both companies have also reported record profits for the previous year because of the rise in oil and gas prices following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The announcements have sparked calls for a stronger windfall tax on their UK operations, with Labour’s shadow climate secretary Ed Miliband calling BP’s “enormous profits” the “unearned, unexpected windfalls of war.”

New polling by the charity Christian Aid suggests the UK public would back another tax on oil giants to support countries vulnerable to climate instability through a loss and damage fund.

At Cop27 last year, world nations made a landmark agreement to set up such a fund which would see wealth transferred from richer to poorer countries to cover the cost of climate disasters.

However, the details on who exactly pays into the fund and who receives the support have yet to be agreed.

The Christian Aid polling, conducted by Savanta on 2,181 UK adults between April 21 and 23, found 63% of respondents would back the Government in taxing oil companies to pay for the loss and damage fund.

Women and people above 35 were more likely to support such a tax than men and 18 to 34-year-olds, while 20% said the Government should not tax oil majors in this way.

Climate change protest
Climate protestors regularly target oil companies while opposition politicians have called for greater windfall taxes on their record profits (Victoria Jones/PA)

Only 6% disagreed with the statement that it is unfair for oil and gas companies to make record profits without taking responsibility for the damage caused to the climate, while 54% strongly agreed.

Patrick Watt, chief executive of Christian Aid, said: “Across the planet, it is the people who have done the least to cause the climate crisis who are facing the gravest climate shocks, and the damage that causes to harvests, homes, and human life.

“Record profits by fossil fuel companies like Shell and BP should be a wake-up call, and spur real accountability for the damage they are causing.

“That’s not just Christian Aid’s view, it’s the view of an overwhelming majority of the British public.

“The UK Government should be ensuring that major polluters meet their moral responsibility to repair the damage they have caused to the climate.”

