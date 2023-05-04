Electric car growth forecasts downgraded

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Electric car growth forecasts downgraded

By Press Association
Expectations for the growth of pure electric new car registrations have been downgraded (John Walton/PA)
Expectations for the growth in demand of pure electric new cars have been downgraded.

An automotive industry body said it predicts the vehicles will make up 18.4% of new car registrations this year, down from 19.7% in a forecast issued in January.

This is due to “high energy costs and insufficient charging infrastructure” which is “anticipated to soften demand”, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

UK sales of new cars in April.
(PA Graphics)

Estimates of next year’s market share for pure electric new cars have also been revised downwards, from 23.3% to 22.6%.

Sales of new petrol and diesel cars will be banned in the UK from 2030.

The UK’s overall new car market has grown for nine consecutive months.

Some 132,99 new cars were registered last month.

That is up 11.6% year-on-year but remains 17.4% down on the pre-pandemic levels of 2019.

The total number of new cars registered during the first four months of this year was up 16.9% compared with the same period in 2022.

That has caused the SMMT to upgrade its annual forecast for total registrations to 1.83 million, an increase from 1.79 million previously.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “The new car market is increasingly bullish, as easing supply chain pressures provide a much-needed boost.

“However, the broader economic conditions and chargepoint anxiety are beginning to cast a cloud over the market’s eagerness to adopt zero emission mobility at the scale and pace needed.

“To ensure all drivers can benefit from electric vehicles, we need everyone – Government, local authorities, energy companies and charging providers – to accelerate their investment in the transition and bolster consumer confidence in making the switch.”

Ian Plummer, commercial director at online vehicle marketplace Auto Trader, said: “Rising new car sales for a ninth month in a row represent a healthier economic picture than feared a few months back, which is good for the market.

“Consumer demand is strong but the softening of the SMMT’s forecasts on electric vehicle (EV) sales offers some cause for concern.

“This underlines our recent call for measures needed to support the EV market, such as cutting VAT on public chargers.”

Separate Department for Transport figures released on Thursday show there were 40,150 public EV charging devices in the UK as of April 1, an increase of 9,860.

The Government’s target is for the total to reach 300,000 by 2030.

It is also planning to force manufacturers to sell a certain proportion of zero emission vehicles.

The proposed levels of the zero emission vehicle mandate for new cars are 22% by 2024, 80% by 2030 and 100% by 2035.

RAC electric vehicle spokesman Simon Williams said: “The relatively small number of truly fast charging facilities will cause some drivers to be more wary of switching to electric if they rely on their vehicles for longer journeys.

“Manufacturers have increasingly tough targets to meet when it comes to selling electric vehicles, and we think it’s only right that charging networks have something similar.

“We’d also like the Government to reintroduce the plug-in car grant but specifically targeting the cheaper end of the market to make going electric feasible for a bigger proportion of drivers.”

