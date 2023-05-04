Dangerous electrical goods remained on sale via Facebook after alerts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Dangerous electrical goods remained on sale via Facebook after alerts

By Press Association
Dangerous electrical goods remained on sale via Meta’s Facebook Marketplace more than two months after the company was alerted to their existence, a charity has warned (Stephen Frost/Alamy/PA)
Dangerous electrical goods remained on sale via Meta’s Facebook Marketplace more than two months after the company was alerted to their existence, a charity has warned (Stephen Frost/Alamy/PA)

Dangerous electrical goods remained on sale via Meta’s Facebook Marketplace more than two months after the company was alerted to their existence, a charity has warned.

Electrical Safety First flagged 10 products to Meta on February 28 after it identified them as posing a risk of electric shock and fire following a wider scale investigation.

Amazon Marketplace, eBay, Wish.com and AliExpress all responded to the charity’s alerts and swiftly removed the listings.

Electrical Safety First reviewed the status of the 10 listings on Facebook Marketplace on April 24.

It found four were no longer active, with links leading to a page stating that the listing “may have expired or been sold”. However six listings remained active.

Among them were an e-scooter charger with an illegal UK plug lacking a fuse, and a pair of hair straighteners being sold with an EU plug and non-compliant UK travel adaptor.

Both were deemed unsafe to use.

All listings were finally removed by Thursday morning.

Electrical Safety First chief executive Lesley Rudd said: “Meta has failed to act when presented with our evidence, leaving their shoppers exposed to avoidable harm.

“In doing so Meta has distinguished itself from other online platforms for all the wrong reasons.”

Ms Rudd added: “The Government’s product safety review is more than a year late and this inaction from Meta is clear evidence that we cannot rely on the goodwill of online platforms to protect shoppers.

“The Government must urgently publish its review – in not doing so, it is allowing consumers to be put at risk.

“Laws are urgently required to force online marketplaces to take reasonable steps to ensure products on their platforms are safe.”

The Department for Business and Trade confirmed that its Office for Product Safety and Standards asked Meta to de-list the items on April 20.

A DBT spokeswoman said: “We are holding businesses to their legal obligations, including online marketplaces, to keep the public safe.

“Working with local Trading Standards, the Office for Product Safety and Standards is taking action to ensure that any products that pose a serious risk to consumers are identified and removed from sale.

“We are also carrying out a thorough assessment of product safety in the UK and exploring the issue of online marketplaces further.”

A Meta spokesman said: “We work closely with external partners and respond to valid legal requests, including from the Office for Product Safety and Standards, to prevent illegal activity on our platforms.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
2
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close
3
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Row over bus access to Aberdeen bus station Picture shows; FlixBus managing director Andreas Schorling. don't know. Supplied by Media House International Date; Unknown
Bus battle leaves budget operator out on the streets in Aberdeen
4
4
A rescue helicopter that was called to the incident involving an oil rig worker in Shetland
Oil rig worker airlifted by helicopter following injury west of Shetland
5
Kisimul Castle as seen from Castlebay, Isle of Barra. Image: DC Thomson
Outrage after police arrest man for emptying motorhome ‘cassette’ into river on Barra
6
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Five people have been arrested and convicted for their part in drugs offences and organised crime in Aberdeen. In 2020, officers from North East Division?s Organised Crime Unit launched Operation Dismantle, targeting a criminal group involved in county lines and organised crime. Over a six-month period, between February and July 2020, officers pieced together evidence of a county line supply of crack cocaine and heroin from London to Aberdeen, at addresses predominantly throughout Aberdeen City Centre and Rosemount Picture shows; From left: Gavion Smith and Zamar Green. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Aberdeen organised crime group dismantled by anti-drugs operation
7
Rosehill Roundabout closed for 12 nights. Image: Google Maps
Disruption expected as Aberdeen roundabout closes for overnight resurfacing
8
The Royal Hotel in Thurso.
New owner’s plans to renovate 105-bedroom Highlands hotel
9
Photograph by Sandy McCook, Inverness 26th April '14 The York Day Hospital on the site of the Royal Northern Infirmary in Inverness.
NHS Highland issues warning after scabies outbreak at Inverness hospital
10
Work has started on the demolition of the community centre in Aberdeen's Leadside Road.
End of an eyesore: Derelict Aberdeen community centre finally demolished… 25 YEARS after its…