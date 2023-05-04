Virgin tycoon Branson ‘feared losing everything’ during Covid pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Virgin tycoon Branson ‘feared losing everything’ during Covid pandemic

By Press Association
Sir Richard Branson has revealed his Virgin empire lost £1.5bn during the pandemic (Steve Parsons/PA)
Sir Richard Branson has revealed his Virgin empire lost £1.5 billion during the coronavirus pandemic as he feared he would “lose everything”.

The British entrepreneur, who is thought to be worth £4.2 billion and lives on a private Caribbean island, defended his decision to ask the Government for a Covid loan.

Speaking to Amol Rajan for a BBC documentary, Sir Richard said: “It (the pandemic) cost us a big percentage of our net worth, maybe £1.5 billion.

“There was a time where it really looked like we were going to lose everything.

Virgin plane turns back
Sir Richard Branson came under fire in 2020 for asking the Government for a loan to keep his Virgin Atlantic airline afloat during the pandemic (Hannah McKay/ PA)

“We have 50, 60 planes all on the ground at Heathrow and Gatwick, Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. And the health clubs all closed, the hotels all closed.

“The worst would have been 60,000 people out on the streets.”

He said the group sold shares in companies that were public to save money, which meant “most jobs were saved as a result”.

Sir Richard came under fire in 2020 when he asked the Government for help to keep his airline Virgin Atlantic afloat, in the form of a commercial loan.

He insisted he did not have billions in “cash in a bank account ready to withdraw” to save the business, as his net worth was calculated on the value of Virgin businesses prior to the pandemic.

But he told the BBC the media coverage at the time was “painful” and re-emphasised that he was not looking for “gifts from Government, but underwriting loans”.

Virgin Atlantic eventually secured a £1.2 billion bailout involving only private funds, including £200 million from the wider Virgin Group.

Richard Branson, with Virgin Orbit CEO Dan Hart
Sir Richard Branson with Dan Hart, chief executive of Virgin Orbit, which filed for bankruptcy in April after a failed satellite launch (Virgin Orbit/PA)

Earlier this month, Sir Richard’s satellite launch company, Virgin Orbit, filed for bankruptcy and axed 675 jobs – about 85% of the workforce.

It came after a rocket failed to complete the first satellite launch from UK soil in January.

Other businesses in the Virgin empire have come up against difficulties, with gym chain Virgin Active taking a hit during the pandemic, but raising £88 million from investors last year to help with its recovery.

Elsewhere in the BBC interview, Sir Richard said he gives the money he earns to charities. and defended his tax status, with his primary residence being on his Caribbean island meaning he does not have to pay some UK taxes.

“All I can say is we have paid billions and billions in taxes over the years, and will continue to do so, and our companies pay taxes in whichever country and whichever jurisdiction they’re based,” he said.

