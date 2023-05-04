Virgin Money sees shrinking profits as debt provisions multiply

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Virgin Money sees shrinking profits as debt provisions multiply

By Press Association
Virgin Money has reported shrinking profits as it cautioned over a jump in borrowers defaulting (PA)
Challenger bank Virgin Money has reported shrinking profits as it cautioned over a jump in borrowers defaulting on their loans.

The lender, which was founded by entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson, said its underlying pre-tax profit fell by 23% to £312 million in the six months to March 31, compared to the same period a year ago.

It came as the bank set aside £144 million to cover expected bad debts – meaning when a borrower cannot repay a loan and it is written off.

The provisions are more than six times the £21 million set aside last year.

Virgin Money said it is anticipating an increase in customers falling into arrears, as UK businesses and households see affordability squeezed by interest rate rises and high inflation.

It added that swap rates – which lenders use to price mortgages – had been “volatile” during its first financial quarter, with the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and other US regional banks and Credit Suisse sending jitters through the financial markets.

Shares in Virgin Money suffered a sell-off in the aftermath of the banking turmoil last month, with its share price dropping by more than a fifth this year.

The company said: “Recent rate rises and ongoing inflationary impacts have seen affordability tighten for many UK businesses and individuals, and the group remains ready to support our customers as required.

“Pleasingly for now, the number of customers in financial distress remains low, but we continue to expect arrears numbers to increase as the credit cycle normalises, and have increased our provision coverage during the first half.”

Like other British banks, Virgin Money has benefited from higher interest rates, which were raised to 4.25% at the latest Bank of England meeting – the 11th increase in a row.

Virgin Money website
The bank said it has focused on growing customer numbers and deposits (Alamy/PA)

It saw its underlying net interest income – the difference between what it charges for loans and pays for savings – jump by 9% over the period to £855 million.

It also saw customers putting more money into the bank, with deposits growing by 2.6% to £67 billion.

Virgin Money chief executive David Duffy said: “More people are choosing to bank with Virgin Money.

“While the past six months have seen turbulence in the economy and in the financial system, we have continued to focus on our target areas, growing customer numbers and deposits thanks to our new and existing digital products.

“Further customer-centric product launches are coming in the second half of the year.”

The group has also invested in its cost-of-living support networks for customers, bolstering call centre teams and developing a hub with money saving suggestions and budgeting tools.

Call waiting times were down by around 75% compared to the same time last year following the investment, it said.

