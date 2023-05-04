Trainline shrugs off strike impact as ticket demand booms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trainline shrugs off strike impact as ticket demand booms

By Press Association
Southeastern trains in sidings at Ramsgate station in Kent, as services are disrupted due to members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) taking strike action in a long-running dispute (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Southeastern trains in sidings at Ramsgate station in Kent, as services are disrupted due to members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) taking strike action in a long-running dispute (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Trainline has hailed bumper train ticket sales for the past year as the booking platform shrugged off the impact of UK rail strikes.

Shares in the company shot higher in early trading after sales leapt by almost three-quarters.

Net ticket sales rose by 72% to £4.3 billion for the year to February 28, which it added was 16% above pre-pandemic levels.

It brought group revenues to £327 million, up 74% year-on-year, amid growth in the UK and international markets.

Jody Ford, chief executive of Trainline, told the PA news agency that it has also enjoyed “really strong demand” over more recent weeks as traveller numbers continue to recover.

He said: “We have seen commuters coming in more frequently, people more regularly travelling through the weak as cities have become busier after Covid.

“I think people are also considering the sustainability of train travel instead of using their car for journeys and I think that will continue.

“But I think people are specifically using the platform because we’ve invested in it to make it has helpful to customers as possible, giving them all the information they need for journeys and getting a good deal on tickets.”

Nevertheless, growth comes amid continued pressure from rail strikes which had an impact upon travellers throughout the financial year and is set to continue.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out on May 13, the date of the Eurovision Song Contest final, in its next planned strike.

Mr Ford said the group estimates that strike action hits net ticket sales by “£5 million to £6 million” a day.

The company swung to an operating profit of £28 million for the past year, rising from a £10 million loss.

Mr Ford added: “Trainline is building great momentum, delivering a record operating performance this year, selling about 200 million train tickets across Europe, and expecting further strong growth in the year ahead.”

Brokers at Peel Hunt upgraded Trainline stock as a result on Thursday.

James Lockyer, technology analyst at Peel Hunt, said: “The uncertainty of Great British railways, strikes, and commission rates has weighed on the share price for too long.

“Trainline is resolutely executing its strategy, providing innovative tech for clients to power the railway revolution of the 21st century.”

Trainline shares were 31.2% higher at 270.5p on Thursday.

