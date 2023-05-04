Calls for tax ‘loopholes’ to be closed as Shell makes £1.4bn more than expected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Calls for tax ‘loopholes’ to be closed as Shell makes £1.4bn more than expected

By Press Association
The extra cash will allow Shell to pay its shareholders another four billion US dollars by buying back its shares (Yui Mok/PA)
The extra cash will allow Shell to pay its shareholders another four billion US dollars by buying back its shares (Yui Mok/PA)

Shell became the latest oil major to beat forecasts on Thursday as an unexpected £1.4 billion boost pushed it to a record first-quarter result.

The Government faced further calls from opposition politicians and charities to close “loopholes” in its windfall tax as Shell said it made 9.6 billion US dollars (£7.6 billion) in adjusted earnings in three months.

It is the highest profit Shell has posted for the first three months of the year in its history, and 5.7% higher than last year.

Analysts had expected the company to make just under eight billion US dollars (£6.3 billion)

It follows a similar earnings beat from London rival BP on Tuesday, which made 700 million US dollars (£560 million) more than forecast.

The extra cash will allow Shell to pay its shareholders another four billion US dollars (£3.2 billion) by buying back its shares.

It will mean that shareholders have been given 12 billion US dollars (£9.6 billion) in the first six months of 2023. Shares rose 1% on the news.

But politicians called for more of this money to be paid to the Government so it could spend more helping people through the cost-of-living crisis.

Runaway prices across much of the economy have been caused by rises in the cost of oil and gas, sparked by Russia’s war, which has benefited Shell and other fossil fuel companies.

It was only fair, therefore, that these companies paid more tax on their runaway profits, they said.

The Government has introduced an extra tax on the companies, but businesses can significantly reduce their bill if they invest in their North Sea oil and gas operations.

“It is staggering that Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives continue to refuse to implement a proper windfall tax to make the energy companies pay their fair share,” shadow energy secretary Ed Miliband said.

“Labour would bring in a proper windfall tax on oil and gas giants to freeze council tax this year.

“Politics is about choices. Labour is on the side of working people while the Conservatives are bunging billions to oil and gas giants.”

The fact Shell thought it could pay further billions to shareholders was taken by some as proof that it could afford to pay more tax.

Russ Mould, investment director at investment platform AJ Bell, said that the share buybacks were a strategy to try to push up the company’s share price.

“In a bid to close a yawning valuation gap to its US peers, Shell is busily buying back shares,” he said.

“This undermines any pleas of poverty amid a push for increased levies on its bumper profit.”

Shell refinery
Shell’s profits drew immediate criticism from opposition politicians and campaigners (Martin Rickett/PA)

On his first quarterly results calls with reporters, new chief executive Wael Sawan acknowledged that the company was eyeing its valuation.

“Let me acknowledge that indeed, we do see a significant undervaluation in the Shell share and we are working hard as a management team to be able to plug that gap,” he said.

It was Shell’s trading arm which helped it push to new highs in the first quarter, the business said.

The company said it had decreased production slightly compared with a year ago, to 2.9 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. Revenue rose 3.3% to just under 87 billion US dollars (£69 billion).

It also announced plans to buy back shares worth four billion US dollars (£3.2 billion) from investors over the next three months to return cash to its owners.

On completion, the company will have distributed around 12 billion US dollars (£9.6 billion) to its shareholders in the first six months of 2023.

Separately on Thursday, Norway’s state oil giant, Equinor, revealed a 33% drop in adjusted earnings, to 12 billion US dollars (£9.6 billion), ahead of the 11.2 billion US dollars (£8.9 billion) expected.

US gas giant ConocoPhillips also announced expectation-busting results.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey called on the Government to close the “loopholes” in the windfall tax which allow companies to offset their investments in the North Sea against tax.

“Shell’s latest profits once again demonstrate the urgent need for a robust windfall tax on big energy companies,” he said.

“Rishi Sunak’s refusal to close windfall loopholes for big energy companies shows just how out of touch this Conservative Government is with the struggles that families are facing right now.”

Alexander Kirk, a campaigner at Global Witness, said: “Despite the glaringly obvious inequality at the heart of our energy system, the Government appears to be making the same mistakes all over again.

“The simple truth is that the windfall tax has not worked and new evidence has shown that, through loopholes in the UK’s tax regime, UK taxpayers are handing oil and gas companies billions extra in tax rebates.”

The Treasury said: “Through the Energy Profits Levy we are ensuring excess energy profits – driven by Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine – are being used to ease the pressure on families up and down the country.”

