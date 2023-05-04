London markets drop after rate hikes while pound strikes 11-month high

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stocks across Europe slumped on Thursday amid further interest hikes and worries over volatile regional banks.

The FTSE 100 continued its downward trajectory from recent weeks as traders swallowed confirmation of further interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

Meanwhile, London-listed multinationals were also dented by the strong pound, which jumped to an 11-month high against the dollar.

The FTSE 100 moved 1.1%, or 85.73 points, lower to finish at 7,702.64.

“It’s been another negative session for markets in Europe, reversing all the modest rebound that we saw yesterday, and a little bit more, with the FTSE 100 hitting a four-week low, and the Dax a three-week low,” commented Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

“The decision by the ECB to raise rates by 25 bps (basis points) was as expected, with the euro slipping back, despite President Christine Lagarde’s assertion that the ECB had more to do.

“The weakness in US markets is exacerbating the negative sentiment, over concerns that the turbulence in its banking sector will drag the US economy into recession, and where the US leads, Europe inevitably tends to follow.”

The Dax fell by 0.51% and the Cac 40 decreased by 0.85% at the close as a result.

Stateside, negative sentiment also hit the main US markets which were also shaken by confirmation that the PacWest bank is seeking a financial lifeline.

The dollar was also weaker as a result of concerns over the banking sector and the Fed’s latest rates hike on Wednesday, to the benefit of sterling.

The pound was up 0.06% to 1.257 US dollars and rose by 0.62% to 1.142 euros at market close in London.

Shell profits beat analyst expectations for the first three months of the year (Yui Mok/PA)

In company news, energy giant Shell revealed it raked in 9.6 billion US dollars (£7.6 billion) in adjusted earnings in the first three months of the financial year, the highest first-quarter profit it has ever recorded.

The firm came under criticism from politicians but the result pleased shareholders, who are set to receive an extra four billion US dollars (£3.2 billion) as part of a share buyback scheme.

Shell’s share price ticked up by 0.86%.

Pizza chain Domino’s also shared a new record with the number of orders hitting more than 18 million in its first financial quarter, thanks to in-store collections picking up pace.

The company said it is on track to meet earnings expectations this financial year and told investors it will buy back £20 million worth of shares.

Its share price rose by 1.3%.

Trainline saw a big jump in its share price after revealing sales on the platform grew by almost three quarters over the past year.

Its share price closed 13% higher.

Elsewhere, Brent crude oil increased by 0.19% to 72,47 US dollars per barrel when the London markets closed.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Next, up 208p to 6,722p, Coca-Cola HBC, up 36p to 2,519p, Halma, up 30p to 2,388p, SSE, up 22p to 1,857p, and Severn Trent, up 34p to 2,969p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were St James’s Place, down 76.5p to 1,108p, Glencore, down 28.3p to 434p, Informa, down 31.8p to 680.6p, RS Group, down 38p to 849.4p, and Hiscox, down 50p to 1,143p.