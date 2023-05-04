First-time buyers face £200 more a month on mortgage than last year, data shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

First-time buyers face £200 more a month on mortgage than last year, data shows

By Press Association
Rightmove said first-time buyers with a 15% deposit face paying nearly £200 per month more for a mortgage typically than they did a year ago (PA)
Rightmove said first-time buyers with a 15% deposit face paying nearly £200 per month more for a mortgage typically than they did a year ago (PA)

First-time buyers with a 15% deposit to put down face paying nearly £200 per month more for a mortgage typically than they did a year ago, according to a property website.

Rightmove said those in this deposit bracket will pay an average of around £1,056 per month compared with £865 last year, due to mortgage rates and house prices rising.

However, it said this is lower than the £1,218 per month that a new first-time buyer would have paid last October, around the time some mortgage rates were peaking.

The analysis was based on the average asking price for a typical first-time buyer property, with two bedrooms or less, and the average rate for a five-year fixed, 85% loan-to-value (LTV) mortgage, with repayments being spread over 25 years.

Across Britain, the average asking price for a first-time buyer type property currently sits at a record of £224,963, according to Rightmove’s data.

For sale/sold signs
Rightmove said the average price of a typical first-time buyer property is now £224,963 (PA)

However, the signs are that determined first-time buyers are still doing all they can to get on to the ladder despite economic challenges.

Rightmove said demand in the first-time buyer sector is currently 11% higher than in the “normal” pre-pandemic market of 2019.

Surging rental prices and signs that mortgage rates have been settling in recent months, following the market turmoil after last year’s mini-budget, are factors which could be helping to focus some would-be homeowners’ minds.

The average asking rent for a first-time buyer type property is £1,120 per month, having increased 11% compared with last year, the website added.

Rightmove’s mortgage expert Matt Smith said: “The combination of a new record price and higher mortgage rates than last year means it is challenge for first-time buyers.

“Our data indicates that first-time buyers who are able to raise their deposit are still finding buying compelling, with the number of people looking to move in this sector currently higher than the last more normal market of 2019.

Estate agent
Mortgage approvals for house purchases rose to 52,000 in March from 44,100 in February (PA)

“It was understandable that some buyers took a step back in the immediate aftermath of the mini-budget, particularly first-time buyers, as mortgage rates rapidly rose.

“Those looking to buy now may find that the average monthly mortgage payment on the home they are looking to buy is significantly less than they may have paid at the peak of rates in October.

“Now that rates are settling, would-be buyers planning a move may need to assess their individual circumstances and weigh up their affordability based on current rates, with the potential cost of waiting or paying rent for longer.”

Bank of England figures released this week showed an upward bounce in the number of mortgage approvals being made to home buyers in March.

The Bank’s money and credit report said mortgage approvals for house purchases “rose significantly”, to 52,000 in March from 44,100 in February.

However, it said the latest total remains below the monthly average for 2022 of 62,700.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The skull was found in the garden of a block of flats on Heathryfold Place. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.
Teenager charged after young children find skull in Aberdeen garden
2
Cex has been told staff will have to hold on to stock for the statutory 48 hours. It's a law designed to help police track down stolen goods. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.
Police block Aberdeen secondhand shop from selling stock more quickly over stolen goods fears
3
The Eight Acres hotel is one of the largest in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Eight Acres gym members chasing refunds after Elgin hotel’s sudden closure
4
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close
5
The visitor centre at Urquhart Castle has been shut. Image: Historic Environment Scotland.
Visitor centre at Urquhart Castle closed due to safety fears
6
The Learney Arms could be forced to close due to a noise row with a neighbour.
Only pub in Torphins facing ‘imminent closure’ as noise complaints from neighbour lead to…
3
7
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
8
Police appealing for information following series of break-ins at Highland properties.
Thieves used 4×4 to break into eight premises across Highlands
9
The giant Aberdeen letters in the Castlegate, appeared yesterday. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Is the new Aberdeen Hollywood-style sign facing the wrong way?
2
10
The flames were visible above the harbour at Mallaig. Image: Angus MacDonald
Fire crews battle hill blaze in Mallaig for more than 12 hours