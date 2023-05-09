Purplebricks shares plunge to new record low on cash reserves warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Purplebricks shares plunge to new record low on cash reserves warning

By Press Association
Troubled online estate agent Purplebricks has seen its shares plummet to a new record low (Purplebricks/PA)

Troubled online estate agent Purplebricks has seen its shares plummet to a new record low, as the group warned its cash reserves were under threat as it looks for a buyer to help revive its fortunes.

The group also warned that while talks over a sale were ongoing, investors could end up with little from any deal, as it said those being looked at “would be expected to deliver returns to shareholders materially below the company’s current share price”.

Shares in the beleaguered firm plunged by more than 60% at one stage in trading on Tuesday, with the firm now having seen its stock market value tumble by nearly 90% over the past year.

The grim update saw Purplebricks caution that it is now not set to return to cash generation early in its financial year to April 2024 and that its cash reserves would be under threat if a strategic review and sale were not completed soon.

It comes after a difficult 18 months, with an overhaul of its operating model, multiple management reshuffles and shareholder calls for the removal of its chairman Paul Pindar.

The group put itself up for sale in February after disclosing its turnaround plans have been costlier than expected and it is set to sink deeper into a loss.

In its latest update, Purplebricks said a small number of parties were still in discussions over a potential acquisition of the company.

It added: “Given the expected level of potential returns to shareholders the option of an equity fund raise has been revisited but is still considered to lack the necessary support.

“The board, with the assistance of its advisers, will continue to engage with shareholders to understand their views on the options for the group.”

Purplebricks said while the year to April 30 finished in line with its expectations, sales and underlying earnings for the current financial year were being affected after it has failed to increase new property instructions as hoped.

It said that “in light of the group’s current financial position”, its payment processor withheld a portion of remittances, which affected its cash position.

The firm now estimates its cash position has fallen to about £9.1 million as at April 30 2023.

It said: “The board believes it is necessary to conclude the strategic review and the formal sale process promptly and in a manner that provides more certainty around the group’s future ownership.

“In the view of the board, a conclusion to the process is necessary in the interests of shareholder value, and to create greater stability and clarity for the future of the company, its employees, its funding partners and its customers.”

Founded in 2012, Purplebricks had a lot of success in its early years, disrupting an old industry.

In 2017 the company’s shares were selling for about £5 each, but their value has now been decimated, with the stock trading at just over 2p each.

