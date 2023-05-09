Ryanair orders 300 new Boeing 737 Max aircraft

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ryanair orders 300 new Boeing 737 Max aircraft

By Press Association
Airline Ryanair said it has ordered 300 new Boeing 737 Max aircraft (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
Airline Ryanair said it has ordered 300 new Boeing 737 Max aircraft (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)

Airline Ryanair said it has ordered 300 new Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

The deal – which involves firm orders for 150 of the planes and options for another 150 – is worth more than 40 billion US dollars (£32 billion) at list prices.

The delivery of the aircraft between 2027 and 2033 will enable the airline to create more than 10,000 jobs for pilots, cabin crew and engineers, Ryanair said.

Each plane will have 228 seats, some 21% more than the Boeing 737 Next Generation aircraft which half of the deliveries are expected to replace.

Ryanair expects annual passenger numbers to rise from 168 million in the year to the end of March to 300 million by March 2034.

The transaction is subject to shareholder approval at Ryanair’s annual general meeting on September 14.

The airline said it is the largest order by an Irish company for goods manufactured in the US.

Ryanair group chief executive Michael O’Leary said: “Ryanair is pleased to sign this record aircraft order for up to 300 Max-10s with our aircraft partner Boeing.

“These new fuel-efficient, greener technology aircraft offer 21% more seats, burn 20% less fuel and are 50% quieter than our B737-NGs.

“This order, coupled with our remaining Gamechanger deliveries, will create 10,000 new jobs for highly paid aviation professionals over the next decade, and these jobs will be located across all of Europe’s main economies where Ryanair is currently the number one or number two airline.

“In addition to delivering significant revenue and traffic growth across Europe, we expect these new, larger, more efficient, greener aircraft to drive further unit cost savings, which will be passed on to passengers in lower air fares.

“The extra seats, lower fuel burn and more competitive aircraft pricing supported by our strong balance sheet, will widen the cost gap between Ryanair and competitor EU airlines for many years to come, making the Boeing Max-10 the ideal growth aircraft order for Ryanair, our passengers, our people and our shareholders.”

At a press conference, he said Ryanair has “no interest” in the transatlantic market, but the new Max 10 aircraft will help it grow its short-haul operations.

He continued: “We’re looking at expanding our operations outside of Europe.

“We’re growing strongly in neighbouring countries to Europe: Morocco, Israel, Jordan, we’re looking at Egypt.

“I think the biggest prize we’re looking at is Ukraine.

“We were the largest airline in Ukraine when the Russians invaded last year.

“We intend to be the first airline back in there when hopefully the Ukrainians have successfully repelled the Russian invasion.

“We will go back in there within two weeks of it being declared safe by the European authorities.”

Boeing president and chief executive Dave Calhoun said: “The Boeing-Ryanair partnership is one of the most productive in commercial aviation history, enabling both companies to succeed and expand affordable travel to hundreds of millions of people.

“Nearly a quarter century after our companies signed our first direct airplane purchase, this landmark deal will further strengthen our partnership.

“We are committed to delivering for Ryanair and helping Europe’s largest airline group achieve its goals by offering its customers the lowest fares in Europe.”

