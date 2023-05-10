Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads

By Press Association
Longer lorries are to be allowed on Britain’s roads to enable more goods to be carried on fewer journeys, the Department for Transport (DfT) has announced.

This is despite fears about the risks for pedestrians and cyclists, and the potential for damage to roadside infrastructure.

The vehicles have a larger tail swing – meaning their rear end covers a greater area when turning – and extended blind spots.

Lorry trailers up to 61ft (18.55m) long – some 6ft 9in (2.05m) longer than the standard size – will be permitted to be used from May 31 under legislation being laid in Parliament on Wednesday.

The DfT said the new lorries will be able to move the same volume of goods as current trailers in 8% fewer journeys, meaning they will “make the world of difference” for businesses such as bakery chain Greggs.

The policy is expected to generate £1.4 billion in economic benefits and take one standard-size trailer off the road for every 12 trips.

An 11-year trial of longer lorries has demonstrated they are safe for use on public roads, according to the DfT.

The study found they were involved in “around 61% fewer personal injury collisions than conventional lorries”, the department said.

A Government-commissioned report published in July 2021 revealed that 58 people were injured in incidents involving longer lorries between 2012 and 2020.

Roads minister Richard Holden said: “A strong, resilient supply chain is key to the Government’s efforts to grow the economy.

“That’s why we’re introducing longer semi-trailers to carry more goods in fewer journeys and ensure our shops, supermarkets and hospitals are always well stocked.

“These new vehicles will provide an almost £1.4 billion boost to the haulage industry, reduce congestion, lower emissions and enhance the safety of UK roads.”

Longer lorries will be subject to the same 44-tonne weight limit as those using standard trailers.

Operators will be legally required to ensure appropriate route plans and risk assessments are made to take the length of the lorries into account.

Greggs supply chain director Gavin Kirk said: “We welcome the introduction of longer semi-trailers (LSTs) into general use.

“Since 2013, Greggs has been operating LSTs from our national distribution centre in Newcastle.

“We were early adopters of the trial as we saw a significant efficiency benefits from the additional 15% capacity that they afforded us.”

But Norman Baker, from lobby group Campaign for Better Transport, said: “Rather than longer lorries, the Government should be working to ensure more freight is moved by rail- an efficient, safe and clean alternative with just one freight train capable of removing up to 129 lorries from our roads.”

John Thomas, director of policy at Rail Partners which represents five of the largest rail freight operating companies in Britain, said: “To decarbonise the logistics sector, longer lorries alone won’t reduce congestion on roads – government needs to set an ambitious target to treble rail freight by 2050.

“An ambitious rail freight growth target can deliver nearly £5.2bn in economic benefits every year and take 20 million HGV journeys off our roads, relieving congestion and improving air quality. One freight train can remove up to 129 HGVs.”

Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation, said: “The safety record shown during the extensive trials is encouraging but one can imagine problems if these lorries leave the strategic roads and end up off the beaten track.

“Particular attention will need to be paid to diversion routes when motorways and major A roads are closed for repair, as they often are.”

Keir Gallagher, campaigns manager at Cycling UK, said the move was “alarming”.

“At a time when funding for infrastructure to keep people cycling and walking safer has been cut, it’s alarming that longer and more hazardous lorries could now be allowed to share the road with people cycling and walking,” he said.

“Before opening the floodgates to longer lorries rolling into our busy town centres and narrow rural lanes, further testing in real life scenarios should have been done to assess and address the risks.”

