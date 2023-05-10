Tesco follows Sainsbury’s to cut prices of own-brand bread and butter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Tesco follows Sainsbury’s to cut prices of own-brand bread and butter

By Press Association
Tesco has cut prices on bread and butter (PA)
Tesco has cut prices on bread and butter (PA)

Tesco has followed Sainsbury’s in cutting the prices of its own-brand bread and butter.

The UK’s biggest supermarket has dropped the cost of its most popular loaf, Tesco Toastie white bread, from 85p to 75p.

It has also cut 10p from the price of its own-brand white, wholemeal medium and wholemeal thick 800g bread, taking them to 75p.

The price of Tesco’s own-brand 250g blocks of salted and unsalted butter has fallen from £1.99 to £1.89.

Tesco said it will continue to work closely with its suppliers to manage any further volatility.

Tesco group chief product officer Ashwin Prasad said: “As families continue to watch their weekly spend and budget carefully, we’re pleased to be able to pass on price reductions where we can, and to help with everyday essentials like bread and butter.”

The grocer said prices could vary in its Express stores.

Discounters Aldi and Lidl also announced matching price cuts on Wednesday.

Aldi dropped the price of its 800g Village Bakery Toastie thick sliced white bread, medium sliced white bread and wholemeal medium sliced bread from 79p to 75p, and the cost of its Cowbelle British and Welsh salted and unsalted 250g butter from £1.99 to £1.89.

Lidl said its Dairy Manor salted and unsalted butter now cost £1.89, while the price of its Selected Rowan Hill Bakery Bread has been cut to 75p.

The cuts come a day after Sainsbury’s announced it had dropped the price of some of its lines of bread and butter in response to falling commodity prices.

Sainsbury’s store
The cuts come a day after Sainsbury’s announced it had dropped the price of some of its lines of bread and butter (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The UK’s second-biggest supermarket chain has also lowered the price of its own-brand 250g salted and unsalted butter by 5% to £1.89 and has cut the price of its 800g Soft White Medium, Wholemeal Medium, Wholemeal Thick and Toastie White loaves of bread by 11% to 75p.

Sainsbury’s said it has been able to lower some prices due to commodity prices for wheat and butter beginning to fall.

The cuts come as grocery inflation leapt by more than 19% in March compared with a year ago, as energy and supply chain costs were passed on to shoppers.

Sainsbury’s and Tesco recently cut the price of milk by at least 5p, followed by Aldi, Lidl and Asda.

