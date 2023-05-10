Britons book up summer holidays as prices surge by a quarter, Tui says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Britons book up summer holidays as prices surge by a quarter, Tui says

By Press Association
Holiday firm Tui Group has cheered strong demand for summer holidays, as average prices have rocketed by more than a quarter since before the pandemic.

The Germany-based airline and package holiday group said its revenue surged by nearly half over the first three months of the year, to 3.1 billion euros (£2.7 billion) from 2.1 billion euros (£1.8 billion) the same time last year.

Summer bookings are already up by 13% compared with last year, and a tenth higher in the UK compared with pre-pandemic levels.

Holiday-goers will be jetting off to Spain, Greece and Turkey this summer, while people enjoyed winter sun escapes in Egypt and Cape Verde, Tui revealed.

The spike in sales comes amid strong demand for trips abroad and higher booking prices.

Average selling prices for summer holidays are 26% higher than pre-pandemic levels, and winter booking prices were 29% more expensive then in the 2018/2019 season.

It comes as UK inflation hit 10.1% in March, with pay growth lagging behind meaning that average wages declined by 3.4% as households feel the pinch.

The group’s chief executive, Sebastian Ebel, told German newspaper Bild am Sonntag earlier this week that the era of cheap flights is over.

Demand for holiday flights is exceeding supply so there are no longer “cheap offers for marketing campaigns”, with the occasional exceptions, he said.

But people have shown they are willing to prioritise their spending on travel and experiences, Tui stressed.

Booking levels are the highest in the UK, with nearly two thirds of summer holiday trips already booked.

Spain, Greece and Turkey are popular destinations for summer holidays this year, Tui revealed (Alamy/PA)

Long-haul destinations such as Mexico and the Dominican Republic have also seen good demand.

But the firm cautioned that higher living costs and reduced households budgets could “dampen consumer demand”, as the sector continues to be impacted by higher fuel costs and volatility in currency exchange rates.

Mr Ebel said: “We have significantly increased our results in the second quarter, the completed winter season has developed in line with our expectations with good prices.

“The strong booking trend, especially in the last six weeks, and the significantly improved quarterly figures confirm our expectations: We expect a strong summer and a good 2023 financial year with significantly higher operating profit.”

Nevertheless, Tui recorded an underlying pre-tax loss of 242.4 million euros (£210.3 million) over the latest quarter, although it managed to shrink its losses by about 88 million euros (£76 million) compared with the previous year.

Mr Ebel said the group was “gearing everything toward profitable growth”, having taken a massive hit after the pandemic struck in 2020, and is aiming to “return to our former strength”.

