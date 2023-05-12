Burberry investors hopeful of China luxury shopping rebound

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Burberry investors hopeful of China luxury shopping rebound

By Press Association
(Ian Nicholson/PA)
(Ian Nicholson/PA)

Luxury retailer Burberry could prove its buyers have been sheltered from cost-of-living pressures when it unveils its full-year financial results on Thursday.

The historic British brand, which has benefitted from the reopening of the Chinese economy this year, is expected to show a jump in profits and sales for the year ending in March.

The forecast comes despite a number of retailers flagging a downturn in consumer demand as cost pressures squeeze household budgets.

Burberry, known for its trench coats and checked cashmere scarves, took a hit from lockdown restrictions in mainland China, its biggest market.

The world’s second largest economy only began significantly easing its strict zero-Covid policy at the end of last year, to the relief of investors and global businesses.

Sales declined by nearly a quarter in the region in its third financial quarter, dragging down its total sales figure which was otherwise boosted by strong demand in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Son Heung-min
Tottenham Hotspur striker Son Heung-min is an ambassador of Burberry (Burberry/Tyrone Lebon/PA)

But investors will be hoping the return of shoppers in Asia will bolster revenues in its final quarter.

Burberry, along with other designer brands like French handbag-maker Hermes, have proved wealthy shoppers have not been cutting back on big-ticket purchases despite soaring inflation.

Hermes revealed its sales surged by a quarter in the first three months of the year, helped by a resurgence of shoppers in China and tourists in the UK and Italy.

Luis Vuitton owner LVMH reported a 17% jump in sales last month amid the rebound in China’s luxury market.

Burberry said accessories like bags, scarves and belts, as well as its famous trench coat, were selling well in its last update.

It counts high-profile figures like Tottenham Hotspur striker Son Heung-min and singers Shakira and Burna Boy among the faces of its campaigns.

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said Burberry’s customers have “wealthy layers of protection” from inflation.

She said: “The return of the high spending Chinese tourists to domestic stores but also international outlets has been long awaited and any signs of a weaker than expected rebound is unlikely to be well received.

“Although an expected slowdown in the key markets may not bode well for other mid-range clothing brands, Burberry’s core customers have wealthy layers of protection from inflationary pressures.

“Instead, keeping the brand in favour with demanding fashionistas is much more important and while those elevation efforts don’t come cheap, the creative focus has been reaping rewards.

“Burberry’s all-important leather bags and coats have been selling well, a trend which will be closely watched for any signs of strain.”

The company is expected to report group revenues of £3.1 billion for the full year, up from £2.8 billion the previous year, according to a consensus compiled by analysts.

It is also predicted to report an operating profit of £640 million, up from £530 million a year ago.

Burberry’s share price neared an all-time high earlier this year as investors cashed in on the profitable firm.

