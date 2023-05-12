Elon Musk confirms former NBCUniversal executive as new Twitter boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elon Musk confirms former NBCUniversal executive as new Twitter boss

By Press Association
Elon Musk held a poll in December asking if he should step down as chief executive of the company (Yui Mok/PA)
Elon Musk held a poll in December asking if he should step down as chief executive of the company (Yui Mok/PA)

Twitter owner Elon Musk has selected advertising executive Linda Yaccarino to lead the social media platform as its new chief executive, he confirmed on Friday.

Ms Yaccarino, who left NBCUniversal earlier in the day with immediate effect, will focus on the operations of the business, Mr Musk said, while he will stay in charge of product designs and new technology.

It comes a day after Mr Musk said he had hired a new chief executive, an unnamed woman, for the business.

On Friday he tweeted: “I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!

“(She) will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology.

“Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app.”

Reports earlier in the day had suggested Ms Yaccarino as the successor.

The speculation was fuelled after NBCUniversal announced that she was leaving the media giant immediately. It did not say where she was going after her resignation.

Musk tweeted on Thursday in the US: “Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO (chief executive officer) for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!”

San Francisco-based Twitter was renamed as X Corp, according to Musk and court filings revealing a merger of the technology companies.

The entrepreneur, prior to buying the platform for 44 billion US dollars (£35.7 billion) in October, revealed plans to turn it into “X, the everything app”.

Mr Musk said his role will transition to being executive chairman and chief technology officer, “overseeing product, software and sysops”.

In a later tweet, he said: “The commitment to open source transparency and accepting a wide range of viewpoints remains unchanged.”

It was in response to remarks from political commentator and producer Alex Lorusso, known on Twitter as Alx, that free speech on the platform remains a “top priority” for Mr Musk “regardless of who the next” boss is.

Mr Musk has previously joked that his dog Floki took over as chief executive.

It followed a tweet in December, just weeks after the takeover, saying: “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job.”

Twitter logo
Elon Musk said in December he would resign as chief executive as soon as he found someone ‘foolish enough to take the job’ (AP)

The pledge came after millions of Twitter users asked him to step down in a poll Mr Musk created and promised to abide by.

He has had a tumultuous start to his journey at the platform, laying off about 80% of its 8,000 global staff and admitting it resulted in it losing a large amount of its functionality.

He also oversaw the scrapping of legacy “blue ticks”, which verified a user’s identity and were replaced by a paid-for subscription called Twitter Blue.

High-profile figures and celebrities said the move leaves the platform open to imposters and disinformation.

But Mr Musk said the rules are “more about treating everyone equally” as there “shouldn’t be a different standard for celebrities”.

