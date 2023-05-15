Travelodge sales lift as demand for budget hotels booms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Travelodge sales lift as demand for budget hotels booms

By Press Association
Hotel chain Travelodge has posted a jump in sales (Alamy/PA)
Travelodge saw sales jump over the past year as it was buoyed by continued demand for staycations following the pandemic and cash-strapped travellers seeking budget hotels amid the cost-of-living crisis.

The hotel chain, which employs almost 12,000 workers, revealed that revenues hit £909.9 million for 2022, surging from £559.7 million the previous year.

The company said this was also 25% higher than pre-pandemic levels from 2019.

Bosses at the group said it benefited from “events and short staycation breaks” last year and has witnessed an encouraging start to the current year.

Trading over the first quarter of 2023 “remained strong” with accommodation revenues around 30% ahead of levels from 2022, the company said.

Nevertheless, Travelodge said that corporate midweek demand in central London was “recovering slowest” compared with other travel and was also impacted by the rail strikes.

The hotel group said it opened six new locations last year and plans to open a further eight hotels in 2023.

Jo Boydell, Travelodge chief executive, said: “Travelodge delivered an excellent trading performance in 2022, with record profits and revenue growth.

“The market recovered, with strong demand for events and short staycation breaks throughout the year as well as for essential business travel and we continued to outperform the midscale and economy segment.

“Whilst the current macro-economic environment creates some uncertainty, the budget hotel segment has proven resilient as consumers continue to search for great value options within the marketplace – such as those offered by Travelodge.

“Looking ahead, we remain confident in the long-term prospects for Travelodge and excited about our future growth opportunities.”

