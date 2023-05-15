Financially desperate Britons increasingly turning to gambling ‘quick fix’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Financially desperate Britons increasingly turning to gambling ‘quick fix’

By Press Association
Financially desperate Britons are increasingly turning to gambling as a “quick fix” as wealth levels fall to historic lows, a study suggests.

The annual LifeSearch Health, Wealth and Happiness Index compiled by the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr) fell 11% over the last year to lows not seen since the height of the pandemic.

The wealth index fell to the lowest level since 2013, with 52% of people feeling worse off than they did a year ago.

Almost one in three Britons (29%) have had to raid their savings over the past year to cover rising living costs, one in 12 (8%) have had to ask their families for money and one in 10 (11%) have been forced to take on more debt, a survey for the study found.

The figures show a stark increase in gambling on a year ago, when around a third of people said they had gambled at least once over the past year, spending an average of £43 a month.

Almost 1.5 million people (3%) this year admitted they had turned to gambling as a “quick fix” solution to their financial problems, upping either the frequency or the amount they gamble or both in the past 12 months and spending an average of £268 more each month.

Men are twice as likely to be gambling more now than they were a year ago, while younger people are also more at risk and are already more likely to gamble in the first place.

Last year, 46% of 18 to 34-year-olds said they gambled – significantly higher than the UK average of 32%.

Additionally, one in 20 (5%) under-35s are gambling more compared to just one in 100 (1%) people aged 55 and over.

Ministers are undertaking the most comprehensive review of gambling laws in 15 years to ensure they are fit for the digital age following an explosion in online betting and a string of high-profile cases where customers have suffered huge losses or taken their own lives.

Gambling companies are to be forced to step up checks on punters “to better protect even those unable to afford small losses” under plans to tackle addiction announced in last month’s gambling white paper.

Plans also include maximum stakes for online slot machines of between £2 and £15 for all customers subject to consultation and a new statutory levy which will see gambling companies required to fund more groundbreaking research, education and treatment.

Emma Walker, chief growth officer at LifeSearch, said: “Many people have had to adjust their spending to cope with the soaring cost of living, with 29% forced to use their savings while others feel they have cut back so much that they have run out of options, which is perhaps why – in desperation – many are turning to gambling to find a ‘quick fix’, made so much easier by the multitude of online gambling options now available.

“Our research shows that men and younger people are most at risk. Under-35s are more likely to gamble in the first place, more likely to have upped their habit in the past year and spend more than other age groups.

“This is a very worrying trend because, while gambling may be seen as a magic solution, it is much more likely to make a financial situation worse, and with easy access to bets and other gambling via mobile phone apps, it can easily spiral out of control.

“And while there is no quick fix, when finances are uncertain, it is important for people to look at protecting themselves and their families financially – putting the right insurances in place can give peace of mind from any future financial shocks that may impact their income.”

A Government spokesperson said: “Millions of people gamble safely. However, there are too many cases of addiction and catastrophic financial loss.

“That’s why we’re committed to protecting those at risk of gambling harm by taking forward new measures outlined in our Gambling White Paper last month.

“This includes player protection checks, a levy on gambling operators to pay for treatment, education and research and online slot stake limits to prevent runaway losses.”

Opinium surveyed 3,006 UK adults between April 4-10.

