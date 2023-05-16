Vodafone cutting 11,000 jobs as boss says group ‘must change’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Vodafone cutting 11,000 jobs as boss says group ‘must change’

By Press Association
Mobile phone giant Vodafone’s new boss has revealed plans to slash 11,000 jobs across the group over the next three years as she said the firm “must change” to address its poor performance (Mike Booth/Alamy/PA)
Mobile phone giant Vodafone’s new boss has revealed plans to slash 11,000 jobs across the group over the next three years as she said the firm “must change” to address its poor performance (Mike Booth/Alamy/PA)

Mobile phone giant Vodafone’s new boss has revealed plans to slash 11,000 jobs across the group over the next three years as she said the firm “must change” to address its poor performance.

Margherita Della Valle, recently appointed Vodafone’s group chief executive, said the cull comes as part of a plan to simplify the business.

It will impact the group’s UK headquarters in Newbury, Berkshire, as well as markets worldwide.

Ms Della Valle said: “Our performance has not been good enough.

“To consistently deliver, Vodafone must change.”

“We will simplify our organisation, cutting out complexity to regain our competitiveness,” she added.

It comes as Vodafone reported a 1.3% drop in full-year earnings to a lower-than-expected 14.7 billion euros (£12.8 billion) and forecast little or no growth in earnings over the current financial year.

The group’s former boss Nick Read, who was ousted abruptly in December due to concerns over the group’s performance, unveiled plans late last year to drive around one billion euros (£883 million) of cost savings.

The firm said at the time it could lead to job losses but did not put a figure on the number of roles being cut.

Vodafone figures
Vodafone previously announced a major cost savings programme which it said could lead to job losses (Yui Mok/PA)

Vodafone has some 12,000 staff across the UK, based in seven offices including its headquarters in Newbury and hubs in London, Manchester and Glasgow.

Its global headquarters is based in Paddington in London.

The telecoms giant said the 11,000 job cuts would take place over three years, affecting both its headquarters and local markets.

The group, which had around 100,000 employees throughout the world at the end of last year, has been selling off chunks of the business amid an ongoing overhaul.

In January, it finalised a deal to sell its Hungarian arm for £1.5 billion to local technology company 4iG.

And earlier this year, the company said it would cut 1,000 jobs in Italy, followed by reports that full-time roles would be axed in its biggest market Germany which it said is “under pressure”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks