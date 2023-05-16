Cigarette maker Imperial Brands sees profits rise as US market share increases

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cigarette maker Imperial Brands sees profits rise as US market share increases

By Press Association
Shares in Imperial Brands dropped slightly on Tuesday morning (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Cigarette maker Imperial Brands has reported a healthy rise in profit as it managed to put up its tobacco product prices to offset a fall in sales.

The business said that it had increased its aggregate market share across its five highest priority countries: the US, Australia, Spain, Germany and the UK.

It captured an extra 20 basis points of the combustibles market – cigarettes and rolling tobacco – in these countries, Imperial said.

The growth was driven by rises in the US, Australia and Spain which offset falls in the other two markets.

The maker of Blu e-cigarettes and iD heated tobacco sticks said that its next generation products (NGP) portfolio, which includes vapes and other categories, saw revenue rise by nearly one-fifth in the first half of the financial year.

Pre-tax profit rose from £1.3 billion to £1.4 billion in the six months, Imperial said, with revenue rising 0.3% to £15.4 billion.

“Business performance for the first half of fiscal year 2023 was resilient, despite temporarily increased volume declines against a strong comparator,” said chief executive Stefan Bomhard.

“As expected, this reflects a return to pre-COVID buying patterns as well as our decision to exit Russia last year.

“In tobacco, we have delivered further share gains in aggregate across our portfolio of top five markets, while also achieving strong pricing to help mitigate the volume declines.

“We have now recorded stable or growing aggregate market share in these markets in each of the last four six-month periods after many years of sharp declines.

“In NGP, we have delivered a step-up in innovation with new product and market launches in all three categories: vapour, heated tobacco and modern oral.”

Chris Beckett, head of equity research at Quilter Cheviot, said: “Imperial’s results this morning are a good reminder, for those without ethical investment considerations, of the attractions of a tobacco stock – low valuation, strong cash flow, a high dividend yield and share buybacks.”

He added: “While the traditional cigarette market is in decline, Imperial has taken advantage of rising prices to grow that business’ market share over the last six months.

“Furthermore, its next generation products, such as heated tobacco and vaping increased sales 20%.

“This part of the business only represents 7% of the group, so it will be looking to increase this over time as more and more people shift to less harmful products.”

Shares in Imperial Brands dropped 0.7% on Tuesday morning.

