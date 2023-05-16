Competition watchdog warns against turning ‘blind eye’ to anti-competitive deals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Competition watchdog warns against turning ‘blind eye’ to anti-competitive deals

By Press Association
The European Commission approved Xbox-owner Microsoft’s £55 billion deal to take over Activision Blizzard on Monday (Mike Egerton/PA)
The European Commission approved Xbox-owner Microsoft's £55 billion deal to take over Activision Blizzard on Monday (Mike Egerton/PA)

It is not worth turning a “blind eye” to anti-competitive business takeovers in order to boost the UK’s reputation as a place to do business, the chair of the competition watchdog has said.

His comments come after the body’s decision to block Microsoft’s 69 billion US dollar (£55 billion) takeover of games company Activision Blizzard, a deal which the European Union approved earlier this week.

Following the decision, Microsoft said the EU was clearly a “more attractive place to start a business”.

On Tuesday, Competition and Markets Authority chair Marcus Bokkerink pushed back against the idea that blocking deals made Britain seem less attractive.

“We are vigilant, as it is our duty to be vigilant, about investments that consolidate and entrench market power,” he told MPs on the Business and Trade Committee.

“I think I would challenge the premise that if there is an impact on international confidence in doing business in the UK, that the best way that that confidence is served is by turning a blind eye to anti-competitive mergers.”

Sarah Cardell, the watchdog’s chief executive, told MPs that the body looked at specific deals on a case-by-case basis but “absolutely” considered the attractiveness of the UK when setting its strategy.

“Individual cases need to be decided on their merits,” she said.

“When we’re looking strategically at the role of the competition authority, absolutely we will consider the impact of the decisions that we have made and the impact that has for the UK economy, including the reputation externally.

“I believe that strong competition is a very positive signal for the UK’s reputation externally.”

Asked about how much the CMA had liaised with the the US authorities over the Activision Blizzard takeover, Ms Cardell said that an independent panel at the authority took decisions on their own.

“The CMA will take its decisions based on our assessment on a merger,” she said.

“We are absolutely not, and I would clarify this because I think there’s been some speculation on this, for example, in the press – we are absolutely not doing the bidding of other agencies.

“We undertake our own analysis and, as I mentioned before, we have our independent panel groups who are responsible for those decisions and take those responsibilities incredibly seriously.”

