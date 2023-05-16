Robinsons and J20 owner sees sales jump amid price hikes and sugar-free boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Robinsons and J20 owner sees sales jump amid price hikes and sugar-free boost

By Press Association
J2O owner Britvic raised the prices of its products in the first quarter of its financial year, in a bid to offset double-digit cost inflation (Britvic/PA)
J2O owner Britvic raised the prices of its products in the first quarter of its financial year, in a bid to offset double-digit cost inflation (Britvic/PA)

The maker of Robinsons and Pepsi Max has hailed a jump in sales following price rises and growing demand for sugar-free soft drinks.

Britvic, which also owns household brands including J20, Fruit Shoot and Tango, said total revenues in Britain jumped by a 10th over the six months to the end of March compared with the previous year.

This includes supermarket, restaurant and pub sales.

Sales for Tango alone rocketed by 37% over the period, with low-sugar variants like “berry peachy” and “paradise punch” seeing strong demand.

“Everybody wants more Tango at the moment”, chief executive Simon Litherland told the PA news agency.

“Low-sugar flavours are really resonating well, particularly with young people. It’s going to be a big driver of growth for us in the second half of the year.”

The higher revenues in the latest period were largely because Britvic raised the prices of its products in the first quarter of its financial year, in a bid to offset double-digit cost inflation.

The volume of sales declined by 0.8% over the first quarter, meaning people were paying more but buying fewer items.

But volumes edged up in the second quarter, rising 1.2% year-on-year, the retailer said.

Britvic said sales grew by a 10th in Britain across its soft drinks in the six months to the end of March (Britvic/ PA)

Mr Litherland said the group raised prices “failing all” other measures to mitigate against inflation, including things like using less and more lightweight packaging for its drinks.

“It is clearly tougher for people managing their budgets”, Mr Litherland said, but added its products fall into the category of a “reasonably priced consumer staple” and are often an “affordable treat as well”.

He went on: “In times of recession, you might expect that people would go out less.

“In fact, pubs and restaurants have been very resilient.”

The firm reported climbing profits, with adjusted earnings growing by 17% to £85 million compared with the previous year.

Britvic is preparing for a number of campaigns over the busy summer period, including a relaunch of the Robinsons brand and a new marketing push for Tango, as well as Pepsi Max.

