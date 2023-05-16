Carl Woods ads promoting Botox banned by watchdog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Carl Woods ads promoting Botox banned by watchdog

By Press Association
Carl Woods posted ads of himself receiving Botox treatments (Ian West/PA)
Instagram posts for Botox treatments by former reality TV contestant Carl Woods have been banned for promoting a prescription-only medicine, using “celebrity” endorsement and failing to clearly mark them as ads.

Woods, an ex fiance of former glamour model Katie Price, posted six Instagram stories for Lift Aesthetics, a facial aesthetic clinic in June.

They featured Woods reclining on a salon treatment chair in the process of being injected with a syringe, with him saying: “You’re gonna make me look brand new yeah?” Others showed him being injected with a syringe in his forehead.

The sixth story featured Woods saying: “So yesterday I had my anti-wrinkle injection done with Ellie and the best part about it is, it was absolutely pain free and I can’t wait to see the results in two weeks and I’ll look brand new.”

Lift Aesthetics confirmed that Woods did not pay for the Botox treatment featured in the ads but they said they did not require him to post about it.

They also told the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) that they were aware that it was a breach of advertising rules to refer to Botox because it was a prescription-only medicine, although they did not realise that references to anti-wrinkle injections were not permitted.

Woods told the ASA that he was not promoting an aesthetic treatment but was sharing his own personal experience on social media.

He confirmed that the posts had since been removed.

The ASA said there was an implicit agreement that Woods would repost the content Lift Aesthetics had produced, and that Lift had exerted editorial control over the language used by him.

The ASA said: “We considered that the ads went beyond the provision of factual information and instead served to promote Botox, making it appear more appealing to consumers.”

It added: “We noted that Mr Woods described himself as a reality TV star and had approximately 230,000 followers on Instagram.

“We considered that indicated he had the attention of a significant number of people.

“Because we considered that Mr Woods was a celebrity for the purpose of the Committees of Advertising Practice Code and that he had endorsed a medicine, we concluded that the ads had breached the Code.”

The ASA ruled that the ads must not appear again, adding: “We told Carl J Woods and Lift Aesthetics to ensure that their ads were obviously identifiable as marketing communications, for example by including a clear and prominent identifier, such as ‘ad’.

“We also told them not to promote prescription-only medicines to the general public in future and to ensure that they did not use celebrities, including reality TV stars, to endorse medicines.”

