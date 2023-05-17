JD Sports hails record profits as its key customers buoyed by jobs market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JD Sports hails record profits as its key customers buoyed by jobs market

By Press Association
Sportswear chain JD Sports Fashion has reported record-high profits and revenues as the retailer steamed ahead with its global expansion plans and upped its prices (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
Sportswear chain JD Sports Fashion has reported record-high profits and revenues as the retailer steamed ahead with its global expansion plans and upped its prices (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)

Sportswear chain JD Sports Fashion has reported record profits and revenues as the retailer steamed ahead with its global expansion plans and upped its prices.

The retailer’s boss said its key customers are more likely to have jobs and are therefore more cushioned from the impact of rising living costs.

It reported a profit before tax and adjusted items of £991 million in the year to the end of January, compared with £947 million the prior year, which it said was a record result.

Its revenues jumped above £10 billion for the first time, up from £8.6 billion the prior year, driven by sales growth of more than a tenth over the year.

Chief executive Regis Schultz, who took the top job in September last year after the departure of Peter Cowgill, said sales volumes went up in the latest year as more items were sold.

However, he revealed that average prices across its products were between 5% and 10% higher than the previous year, which also helped lift revenues.

JD clothing is an “affordable luxury” for its buyers, Mr Schultz stressed.

“Our key target customer is the young adult, and the young adult all over the the world is benefiting from low unemployment, and I think that is driving the morale and the revenue of our key customer.”

Its key buyers have more money to spend because they can more easily find a job today than they could three years ago, he said.

He added: “Our sneaker is the new normal for footwear, and you can see that in the streets, where about 80% of shoes are sneakers – which are much less expensive than formal shoes.”

Mr Schultz also said he “embraces competition” from rival retailers, such as H&M and Asos expanding their sportswear ranges, adding that JD is growing online where others are not.

Regis Schultz
Regis Schultz took over as chief executive of JD Sports following Peter Cowgill’s departure in September last year (JD Sports/PA)

Last month, JD outlined ambitious growth plans to open up to 350 shops globally each year, focused in North America and continental Europe.

It has been growing rapidly in the US, including adding a flagship store in Chicago, and had 58 net new store openings across Europe such as in Hungary and Greece.

However, including costs such as from JD’s previous acquisitions, its pre-tax profit declined by more than £200 million to £441 million over the year.

JD said it was encouraged by the resilient nature of consumer demand but remains “conscious of the headwinds that prevail” including global economic and political concerns.

Andrew Higginson, JD’s chairman, commented on the group’s financial results: “This is a record result for the group and I must pay tribute to the skills, resilience and positive attitude of the colleagues in our businesses who have not let the leadership changes distract from their focus on the consumer and our offer.

“Whilst we are encouraged by the resilient nature of the consumer demand in the current period to date, we remain conscious of the headwinds that prevail at this time including the general global macro-economic and geopolitical situation.

“Against this backdrop, assuming current exchange rates, we expect that the group’s headline profit before tax and adjusted items for the 53-week period ending February 3 2024 will be in line with the current average consensus expectations of £1.03 billion.”

