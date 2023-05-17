All Bar One owner M&B flags early signs of easing cost pressures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All Bar One owner M&B flags early signs of easing cost pressures

By Press Association
All Bar One owner Mitchells & Butlers has said it is seeing “early signs” of easing cost pressures as it revealed a pick up in recent sales growth.
The group reported an 8.9% increase in like-for-like sales over the past six weeks, boosted by Easter trading, up from 8.5% growth in the half year to April 8.

It said while surging costs remain a challenge, there are “indications that cost inflation headwinds across the supply chain are starting to abate”.

Energy prices have already fallen back significantly, while it said cost inflation in other areas, such as food, are set to slow down soon, according to the firm.

But soaring costs and the absence of Government support seen a year earlier – including the temporary VAT reduction – impacted upon its bottom line, with interim pre-tax profits dropping to £40 million from £57 million a year ago.

It saw underlying earnings drop to £100 million from £120 million a year earlier.

Phil Urban, chief executive of M&B, said: “The trading environment for the hospitality sector remains challenging with inflationary costs putting pressure both on the industry’s margins and disposable income of our guests.

“However, we are encouraged by the resilience of trade to date, including the most recent six weeks at 8.9% like-for-like sales growth, and also by early signs of the medium-term cost outlook improving.”

The group said it now expects inflation to be at the lower end of the 10% to 12% range previously guided for, before cost savings, which should help its profitability recover.

This and the group’s recent sales performance “provides confidence that we are tracking ahead of
management’s previous expectations in both the short and the medium term”, it added.

The group said sales in the first half was buoyed by the return of workers to offices, city centres recovering from the pandemic and tourist trade bouncing back.

The recent increase in sales growth has also given the group “optimism for the future, although we
continue to remain mindful of the cost-of-living challenge facing our guests”, it said.

