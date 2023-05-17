Hit for Savills and British Land as property market remains under pressure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hit for Savills and British Land as property market remains under pressure

By Press Association
Savills said it expects the markets to start recovering in the second half of the year (Mike Egerton/PA)
Estate agent Savills and commercial landlord British Land disappointed investors on Wednesday as the property sector continues to face a weaker market.

British Land said that it had significantly written down the value of its property portfolio after rises in interest rates.

“Higher interest rates have inevitably had an impact on property market yields and, as a result, the value of our portfolio declined by 12.3%,” it said.

The business said that some of these pressures appear to be easing and it was trying to create medium to long-term value. Shares in British Land fell 6.6% following the news.

Meanwhile Savills warned that it was facing market corrections, although told shareholders that these were going “largely as anticipated.”

The company said that it was making fewer sales than last year, but that some prime residential markets had performed well, especially London.

Meanwhile the ending of Covid restrictions in China has improved sentiment in the country, but this is yet to really show in the company’s revenue, Savills said.

The first half of this year is expected to be “materially impacted by the ongoing recalibration of global investment markets”.

It said that the possibilities for how the year as a whole might turn out are wider than a few months ago, but the business still expects the markets to start recovering in the second half of the year.

“In the year to date, global commercial investment volumes have either reached or approached their lowest levels in many years,” Savills said.

“As a result, at this early stage, the range of outcomes for the year as a whole has widened, however our prime commercial leasing, residential, consultancy and property management businesses all continue to trade in line with expectations.”

“Although it is impossible accurately to predict the timing of individual market recoveries, we remain optimistic that markets will start to improve in the second half and we are seeing early signs of this in some areas.”

