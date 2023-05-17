Choice of mortgage deals ‘at more than double the level seen last October’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Choice of mortgage deals ‘at more than double the level seen last October’

By Press Association
The choice of mortgage products on the market has grown to more than double the levels seen in October last year, according to Moneyfacts (Joe Giddens/PA)
The choice of mortgage products on the market has grown to more than double the level seen in the aftermath of the mini-budget last autumn, according to a financial information website.

Moneyfacts counted 5,264 options available in May 2023, marking the highest total since February 2022, when 5,356 mortgage products were on the market.

Back in October last year, 2,258 deals were available. Many mortgage products had been pulled from sale, amid market turmoil.

Moneyfacts said the number of options within the 15% and 25% deposit ranges are the highest on its records, suggesting a greater stability in the level of choice.

It counted 947 deals for people with a 25% deposit and 816 for people with a 15% deposit, in May. Both figures are the highest on Moneyfacts’ records going back to 2007.

The average “shelf life” of a mortgage product, before it is withdrawn from sale, is now 25 days, compared with 15 days in October 2022.

Average two and five-year fixed mortgage rates fell between the start of April and the start of May, to 5.26% and 4.97% respectively.

The average two-year tracker variable mortgage rate rose month-on-month to stand at 5.07%. Bank of England base rate hikes have been pushing up costs for some borrowers.

The average standard variable rate (SVR) mortgage has continued to climb. At 7.37% typically, this rate is at its highest level since December 2007 (7.47%), Moneyfacts said.

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfacts, said: “As was widely anticipated, variable rates continued to rise, but fixed mortgage rates rest lower on a month-on-month basis.

“Promising as these signs may be, it is anticipated fixed interest rates will start to rise due to volatile swap rates (which lenders use to price mortgages), and for the eighth month running, the average five-year fixed mortgage rate rests lower than the two-year equivalent.

“Borrowers who are coming off a fixed-rate deal may be understandably concerned about the rate difference between their existing rate and those on offer in the present market.

“In May 2021, the average two-year fixed mortgage rate stood at 2.57%, it is now more than double that.”

