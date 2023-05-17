SP Hinduja, patriarch of one of Britain’s richest families, dies aged 87

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SP Hinduja, patriarch of one of Britain’s richest families, dies aged 87

By Press Association
SP Hinduja was catapulted into the spotlight during the early days of Tony Blair’s premiership when Labour MPs were accused of lobbying to help him get British citizenship (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The patriarch of one of Britain’s richest families has died at the age of 87, his family say.

Businessman Srichand Hinduja, whose family topped 2022 Sunday Times Rich List and was said to be worth more than £28 billion, “passed away peacefully” on Wednesday “looked after” by relatives, a family spokesman said.

The spokesman described Mr Hinduja, who was known as SP, as a “visionary titan of industry and business”.

Mr Hinduja became the centrepiece of a feud between relatives after being diagnosed with dementia

He had been at the centre of proceedings in the Court of Protection, where judges consider issues about people who lack the mental capacity to make decisions, in London.

The case hit the headlines in November 2022 after a judge said he had, at one stage during proceedings, considered placing Mr Hinduja in a public nursing home.

Mr Justice Hayden said Mr Hinduja’s needs became “marginalised” by a family dispute, notwithstanding his wealth.

He said at one stage he had concluded that Mr Hinduja should leave hospital, but said relatives had not found private accommodation despite the “extraordinary scope and reach of their financial capacity”.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our father SP Hinduja,” said the family spokesman in a statement.

“SP was a visionary titan of industry and business, humanitarian and philanthropist.”

The Hinduja Group conglomerate spans much of the world and deals with everything from banking and oil to automotive groups, healthcare and cyber security.

The business was founded more than a century ago in India, but was run out of Iran for decades before the revolution in the 1970s forced it to move to the UK.

Mr Hinduja was catapulted into the spotlight during the early days of Tony Blair’s premiership when Labour MPs were accused of lobbying to help him get British citizenship.

Peter Mandelson was forced to resign as Northern Ireland Secretary at the time.

In a statement, the family said: “SP journeyed through life with deep humility and dignity, always seeking to bring people together in a common interest. He touched countless lives on his path, and we are forever grateful for the time we cherished with him.

“Amongst other things, SP will be remembered for his great contributions in bringing India and its culture to the global stage through his work and philanthropic efforts.

“SP passed away peacefully this morning, looked after by members of his family and we are at peace knowing that he will be reunited with his beloved wife and son in the afterlife.”

