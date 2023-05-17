Union unveils action figures to highlight importance of public sector workers

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A leading trade union has commissioned realistic action figures to highlight how important public sector workers are to their communities.

Unison said care workers, school crossing wardens, librarians and refuse workers are among the country’s “unsung heroes”, often having their work taken for granted.

The exclusive figures have been created with advanced 3D printing technology in the exact likeness of council workers from English and Welsh local authorities.

The collectibles are dressed in their work outfits and feature accessories that mimic the real-life tools of their trade.

Lollipop lady Sandy Cox, care worker Denise King, refuse collector Richard Brace and librarian Emma Braker with their action figures (Ady Kerry/PinPep/PA

The figures, designed by Marvel artist Will Sliney, depict a residential care worker, school crossing warden, librarian and refuse collector.

Unison said it hopes the creation of the action figures will encourage the public to think more about the crucial role council workers play in their local communities and appreciate them more.

Unison general secretary Christina McAnea said: “Council staff are incredibly passionate about their roles at the heart of communities, but all too often their contributions are overlooked, which can be frustrating for key workers who just want to do all they can to help others.

“For many local authority employees, demands are increasing while council budgets are squeezed. Turning them into action heroes is a great way to put the focus on their superhuman efforts.”