National Grid reports profit jump as distribution business shines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

National Grid reports profit jump as distribution business shines

By Press Association
National Grid said it plans to speed up investment this financial year (Nick Dimbleby/National Grid/PA)
National Grid said it plans to speed up investment this financial year (Nick Dimbleby/National Grid/PA)

National Grid has reported a jump in profits as the electricity distribution business it bought two years ago grew strongly.

The networks company said on Thursday that it had seen a 15% rise in underlying operating profit to £4.6 billion, while reported pre-tax profit rose 4% to £3.6 billion in the year to the end of March.

It was helped by the company’s UK electricity distribution unit, which saw its underlying operating profit soar by 39% to £1.2 billion.

The unit’s results were helped by the fact that National Grid did not own it for all of the previous year.

The unit reported that its network reliability was over 99.99% during the period, despite facing heavy snow and high winds during part of the period.

It said that it outperformed by 30% its target for how many minutes customers could be disconnected for.

“This has been another year of significant progress and strategic change for National Grid with good results demonstrating excellent execution against our key priorities,” said chief executive John Pettigrew.

He said that the company had invested a record £7.7 billion in its infrastructure over the last year but National Grid revealed that it plans to spend even more – over £8 billion – in the current financial year.

The company said that it would return a further £100 million to customers earlier than it had to, in order to help them through the cost-of-living crisis.

This is money that National Grid had earned from importing and exporting electricity through cables that are connected to European countries. It would have had to pay the money anyway but has chosen to do so early.

It comes just days after the boss of regulator Ofgem warned that Britain is being too slow to connect new solar and wind farms to the grid – meaning that projects get stalled for longer than they should.

This is putting the drive for all of Britain’s electricity to come from zero-carbon sources by 2035 at risk, Ofgem warned.

It is a time of immense transformation for the companies behind the UK’s energy infrastructure, including National Grid.

Mr Pettigrew said: “As we look to the future, there has never been a more exciting time to be at the heart of the energy industry.

“The strategic pivot we announced in 2021 is now complete, enhancing our critical role at the heart of the energy transition.”

He added: “The opportunities for future growth are considerable, and we will continue to work closely with governments and regulators to drive the energy transition forward, achieving positive change for our communities and consumers, and a clean, fair and affordable energy future for all.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks