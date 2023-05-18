Phone customers spend longer on hold than during the pandemic – Ofcom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Phone customers spend longer on hold than during the pandemic – Ofcom

By Press Association
Ofcom’s seventh annual customer service report paints a mixed picture of how mobile and landline providers performed in 2022 (PA)
Mobile and landline customers spent longer waiting to speak to their provider last year than during the pandemic, Ofcom figures show.

In 2022, despite the impact of Covid-19 subsiding, mobile customers spent an average of two minutes and 23 seconds in a queue, up from two minutes and 15 seconds the previous year, the regulator said.

Broadband and landline customers waited two minutes and 37 seconds on average, compared to two minutes and 16 seconds in 2021.

Average call waiting times by broadband and landline provider (Ofcom/PA)

Ian Macrae, Ofcom’s director of market intelligence, said: “We’ve asked telecoms customers what frustrates them most with their providers, and the message is clear: they want to get through to the right person on the phone quickly, and have their complaints dealt with first time.

“With switching becoming simpler, providers that continue to let standards slip should expect customers to show them the door.”

Ofcom’s seventh annual customer service report paints a mixed picture of how providers performed in 2022.

While average numbers of overall complaints fell year-on-year, there were clear areas where the industry needed to improve, particularly around call waiting times and complaints handling, the regulator said.

Across broadband and landline providers, BT, EE, NOW Broadband, Plusnet, TalkTalk and Vodafone all saw their average call waiting times rise in 2022, while KCOM, Sky and Virgin Media managed to improve on the previous year.

NOW Broadband remained the best performer, keeping their call waiting times under a minute on average at 51 seconds, despite taking longer to answer the phone in 2022.

Shell Energy was the worst, coming in at over eight minutes on average.

For mobile, EE, BT, iD Mobile and Three all saw their average call waiting times increase compared with 2021 while O2, Tesco Mobile, Virgin Mobile and Vodafone reduced theirs.

Average call waiting times by mobile provider (Ofcom/PA)

Three continued to be fastest on the phone lines at 47 seconds on average, although this tripled in 2022.

EE had the longest average call waiting times at three minutes 41 seconds while last year’s worst performer, O2, reduced theirs from four minutes to two minutes and 33 seconds.

One in five broadband customers (20%) and around one in 10 (12%) mobile customers said they had a reason to complain about their service or provider in 2022.

Similarly to 2021, only around half of mobile, broadband and landline customers who made a complaint to their provider in 2022 were satisfied with how it was handled.

Among mobile providers, Virgin Mobile scored lower than average for overall satisfaction (81%), while Tesco Mobile and giffgaff customers had higher-than-average satisfaction (both 95%).

Tesco Mobile (95%) and giffgaff (93%) also scored above average for value for money, with EE (74%) and Vodafone (76%) scoring below average.

For broadband, Plusnet customers were more likely than average to be satisfied with their service overall (89%). TalkTalk (46%) and Virgin Media (46%) were both below average on how complaints were handled, while Sky was above average on this measure (55%).

Virgin Media customers had below average satisfaction (70%) with their landline service, with EE (90%) above average.

