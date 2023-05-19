Fashion tycoon named richest person in Scotland for second year running

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fashion tycoon named richest person in Scotland for second year running

By Press Association
Anders Holch Povlsen has been named as the richest person in Scotland for the second year running (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Anders Holch Povlsen has been named as the richest person in Scotland for the second year running (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Anders Holch Povlsen has been named the richest person in Scotland for the second year in a row, the Sunday Times Rich List 2023 has revealed.

He saw his fortune increase by £2 billion in the last year and is now worth £8.5 billion, compared to £6.5 billion last year.

The Danish billionaire is the chief executive of clothing retailer Bestseller – boasting brands such as Jack and Jones, which was founded by his father Troels Holch Povlsen in 1975.

He also holds a large stake in online fashion retailer Asos.

Mr Povlsen is closely followed by whisky tycoon Glenn Gordon and Family in second place, who saw his net worth increase by £1.2 billion in the last year to £4.6 billion.

Owner of Highland Spring Mahdi al-Tajir has seen his fortune fall by £48 million in the last year, to £1.637 billion from £1.685 billion.

He has moved one place up the rich list from sixth in 2022, to fifth in 2023.

The list remains largely unchanged from 2022, but Sir Ian Wood and family also move up one place from fourth to third and saw their fortune increase from £1.81 billion to £1.82 billion over the last year.

Proprietor of Harrods, Mohammed al-Fayed has gone from fifth on the list to fourth, but his fortune of £1.69 billion has remained unchanged.

This year’s Sunday Time Rich List comes as interest rates and inflation rise – marking the end of the “golden period” for the super rich, according to the list’s compiler Robert Watts.

Mr Watts said: “This year’s Sunday Times Rich List shows that a golden period for the super rich is over. For the first time in 14 years we’ve seen the number of UK billionaires fall.

“Two years ago we raised concerns about an unsettling boom in the fortunes of the very wealthy that continued unchecked during the political instability around Brexit and the pandemic. This is not a crash – but there are household names who have lost vast sums over the past year. The bursting of the tech bubble, the end of rock bottom interests and the jitters creeping through the banking industry have all taken their toll.

“The super rich don’t exist in a vacuum. Many small investors lost money in some of their overblown stock market floats. Many people also work for their businesses. Financial losses for billionaires can have implications for us all.”

