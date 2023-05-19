Smiths Group ups revenue guidance to 10%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Smiths Group ups revenue guidance to 10%

By Press Association
Engineering company Smiths Group has upped its guidance after the company’s unit that makes X-ray machines for airports saw a strong quarter.

The business said it now expects 10% organic revenue growth this financial year.

It comes as revenue rose by 13.4% in the nine months to the end of April, down only marginally from a 13.5% rise in the first six months of the financial year.

“As a result of the group’s continued strong performance, we are raising 2023 financial year guidance to around 10% organic revenue growth with moderate margin improvement,” the business said on Friday.

It said subsidiary Smiths Detection had a “particularly strong quarter” due to the timing of some major deliveries as the company catches up with its orders.

Smiths Detection produces X-ray machines for security purposes, such as in airports and other high-security locations.

“The third quarter was another strong quarter for Smiths, building on the record performance we achieved in the first half,” said chief executive Paul Keel.

“We’ve now delivered eight consecutive quarters of growth, enabled by our strategy of accelerating growth, improving execution and investing in our people.

“My thanks to all our employees across the group for their commitment to our shared success.

“Our strong performance for the year to date, together with our confidence in the final quarter, has led us to raise our full year guidance to around 10% organic revenue growth, with moderate margin improvement.”

Shares rose by around 1% following the news.

Smiths said it had seen decent performances in its Flex-Tek and John Crane subsidiaries, but Smiths Interconnect saw worse demand from its end markets.

