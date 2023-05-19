Who will be in line for Nationwide’s new Fairer Share payments?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Who will be in line for Nationwide’s new Fairer Share payments?

By Press Association
Around 3.4 million Nationwide Building Society members are in line for a £100 windfall (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Around 3.4 million Nationwide Building Society members are in line for a £100 windfall (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Around 3.4 million Nationwide Building Society members are in line for a £100 windfall.

The mutual has launched Nationwide Fairer Share – a new reward for its members “with the deepest relationships”.

A £340 million pot will be distributed to eligible members holding a qualifying current account plus either a qualifying savings or mortgage product.

Payments will be sent out automatically to account holders in June, assuming they held their qualifying products on March 31 2023.

Nationwide will start to inform eligible members about the payment from Friday.

The Society said it hopes as many members as possible will become eligible for the reward, and it intends to make the payment annually, provided this would not be detrimental to the Society’s financial strength.

To have a qualifying current account for a Fairer Share payment, it must have been open on March 31 2023. Qualifying members must still have a current account in June.

Those with qualifying savings will have had at least £100 in total in one or more personal savings accounts or cash Isas with Nationwide at the end of any day in March 2023.

To have a qualifying mortgage, a Nationwide member must owe the Society at least £100 on their Nationwide residential mortgage on March 31 2023.

Nationwide has also launched a new Fairer Share Bond, paying 4.75%, which is available to all the Society’s 16 million members. The two-year bond can be opened in branch, via the banking app or internet bank.

Britain’s biggest building society said it is giving back to its members following a strong set of financial results and profits of £2.2 billion.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks