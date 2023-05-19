M&S set for sales increase despite cost-of-living pressures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

M&S set for sales increase despite cost-of-living pressures

By Press Association
A general view of a Marks and Spencer’s store on Oxford Street (James Manning/PA)
A general view of a Marks and Spencer’s store on Oxford Street (James Manning/PA)

Marks & Spencer is set to reveal another rise in sales despite wider concerns over the effect of the soaring cost of living on the high street.

The historic retailer’s shares have been robust in recent months as it continued to make progress following the turnaround plan launched by previous chief executive officer Steve Rowe.

Investors in the company will hope it can point towards a continued upward trajectory in trading when its current bosses update the market on May 24 after a year in the hot seat.

M&S is expected to reveal another jump in sales for the year to April, with 7.7% growth projected in its food division and a 10.5% rise predicted for clothing and home sales.

Marks & Spencer Food Hall, Hamilton, Scotland
Marks & Spencer Food Hall, Hamilton, Scotland (M&S/PA)

It comes despite pressure on shopper budgets, as household bills including energy have shot up in cost, causing some Britons to reassess spending on non-essential products.

However, in its previous trading update in January, M&S said both its food hall business and clothing and home division saw significant sales increases over the previous quarter.

Shareholders will be particularly keen to see further progress in the clothing operation, which had become a problem area for the company before the transformation plan was launched.

Jonathan Pritchard, analyst at Peel Hunt, said: “The clothing side is improving and there is a confidence in the formats that we have not seen here for a good while.”

He added that the group has benefited from a continued shake-up of its store portfolio, describing the recent programme of refurbishments as “the best we have seen”.

The retailer said earlier this year it would invest around £500 million into its stores, in a move set to create a further 3,400 jobs.

Meanwhile, Shore Capital’s Clive Black said the business is well positioned in food, as the group “continues to materially outperform Waitrose”, the supermarket arm of rival the John Lewis Partnership, in the premium grocery space.

Pre-tax profits are also expected to nudge higher for the past year, according to industry analysts.

A consensus of experts predicts that the firm will post a £436 million pre-tax profit for the year, up from £391.7 million.

It comes despite continued investment into improved food pricing as it seeks to keep sales momentum amid pressure on customer finances.

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Re-building margins is a big focus given the cost-pressures and inflationary headwinds and investors are likely to cheer evidence which might show the tie-up with logistics provider Gist is helping the company gain more control over its supply chain.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks