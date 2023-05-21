Average wedding guest spend ‘set to increase by 18% in 2023’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Average wedding guest spend ‘set to increase by 18% in 2023’

By Press Association
The average wedding guest is set to spend over £1,000 this year, according to American Express (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The average wedding guest is set to spend more than £1,000 this year, a survey indicates.

The average wedding guest is set to spend more than £1,000 this year, a survey indicates.

Those attending a wedding in 2023 anticipate spending £1,045 on average per wedding, according to American Express.

This is an 18% jump compared with the average spend people were anticipating when similar research was carried out in 2022.

Wedding guests were expecting to spend £883 on average last year.

Just over half (52%) of guests said they are attending a wedding in 2023 that had been postponed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gifts for the newlywed couple will be the biggest expense for wedding guests in 2023, the survey suggests, with attendees expecting to spend an average of £217.90 on the happy couple.

Cash, couples’ experiences and kitchen appliances are among the popular gifts that guests are planning to make this year.

Accommodation is the second biggest anticipated cost for guests, at £203.90 on average.

Wedding guests expect to spend around a third (32%) more on accommodation this year than they did in 2022, the research found.

In addition to increasing guest spend this year, the average number of guests per wedding is expected to rise in 2023.

The research found that the average guest count for weddings in 2023 is 74, increasing from 66 in 2022.

Many couples are taking the opportunity to get married abroad in 2023, with Spain and Ireland being among the popular destinations, American Express found.

Some 2,000 people were surveyed across the UK by Opinium in March 2023.

A similar survey of 2,000 people across the UK was previously carried out in April 2022.

Here are the top five average expenses anticipated by wedding guests in 2023, according to American Express:

1. Gifts for the couple, including cash gifts, £217.90

2. Accommodation, £203.90

3. Childcare, £202.70

4. Travel, £196.20

5. Outfits and accessories, £160.30

