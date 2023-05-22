Ryanair records £1.2bn annual profit as fares rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ryanair records £1.2bn annual profit as fares rise

By Press Association
Budget airline Ryanair has revealed it swung to an annual profit of 1.43 billion euros (£1.24 billion) after a bounce back in travel demand and higher fares.

The Dublin-based carrier’s profit haul for the 12 months to March 31 compares with a net loss of 355 million euros (£309 million) the previous year and comes after a 74% surge in passengers to 168.6 million.

It said air fares jumped 50% on levels seen a year earlier, to an average of 41 euros (£36).

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary flagged cost pressures over the year ahead, with the company’s fuel bill expected to surge by more than one billion euros (£869 million) due to higher oil prices.

He said he was “cautiously optimistic” the airline can grow profits modestly over the year ahead as he expects the ongoing recovery in travel and higher fares to help offset the fuel bill hit.

Mr O’Leary said Ryanair has grown its market share “significantly” in most of the European Union markets it operates in.

Ryanair’s chief executive Michael O’Leary
The highest gains were recorded in Italy (from 27% to 40%), Poland (from 26% to 36%) and Ireland (from 49% to 58%).

Ryanair will operate its largest schedule this summer, with more than 3,000 daily flights.

Demand for summer flights is “robust” and fares for the peak period are “trending ahead of last year”, Mr O’Leary said.

He expects the company’s annual fuel bill to increase by more than one billion euros (£869 million) because of higher oil prices.

Ryanair also anticipates its annual staff costs will soar by 73% to 1.19 billion euros (£1.03 billion) due to having a larger fleet, the ramp up of activities, accelerated pay restoration and the end of Covid-19 payroll support schemes.

Mr O’Leary said: “Despite ongoing uncertainty over the timing of Boeing deliveries, almost 15% unhedged fuel, limited second-quarter visibility and zero second-half fare visibility (normal at this time of year), we are cautiously optimistic that 2023-24 revenue will grow sufficiently to cover our one billion euro higher fuel
bill and still deliver a modest year-on-year profit increase.

“This guidance remains heavily dependent upon avoiding adverse events during 2023-24, such as the war in Ukraine or further, repeated, Boeing delivery delays.”

