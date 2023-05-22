Heathrow: Passengers ‘should not be concerned’ about half-term strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heathrow: Passengers ‘should not be concerned’ about half-term strike

By Press Association
No flights will be cancelled during next week's "completely unnecessary" half-term strike by Heathrow security officers, the airport said (PA)
No flights will be cancelled during next week’s “completely unnecessary” half-term strike by Heathrow security officers, the airport said (PA)

No flights will be cancelled during next week’s “completely unnecessary” half-term strike by Heathrow security officers, the airport said.

Members of union Unite working at Terminal 5 will walk out from May 25 to 27 in a dispute over pay.

Heathrow said its contingency plans, which include deploying extra staff, have delivered “excellent passenger service” throughout previous strike periods, with “almost all” travellers waiting less than 10 minutes to pass through security.

The airport urged Unite to put its proposal of a 10% pay increase and £1,150 lump sum to a vote of its members, saying: “We know the majority of colleagues want to accept this offer.”

Heathrow chief executive John Holland-Kaye said: “Passengers should not be concerned about strike action by Unite over the half-term getaway.

“The 15 days of strike action over the Easter peak and coronation weekends have had no impact on the smooth running of the airport, and passengers have not noticed any difference from the normal great service they expect at Heathrow.

“These strikes are completely unnecessary. When I speak to colleagues the overwhelming message is that they just want to vote on our pay offer, but Unite won’t let them.

“We made a generous 10% offer early on to make sure colleagues got a substantial increase when they needed it most.

“Unite’s delays mean non-union colleagues – as well as the majority of colleagues who are union members who voted to accept our previous offer – are losing out.”

The union previously said its members have been “crystal clear they are seeking a substantial permanent increase in pay”.

Many families will embark on holidays next week as the majority of schools in England and Wales are closed for half-term.

