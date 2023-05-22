Facebook owner fined record 1.2bn euro for GDPR breach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Facebook owner fined record 1.2bn euro for GDPR breach

By Press Association
Meta had moved users’ data across borders (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Meta had moved users’ data across borders (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Facebook owner Meta has been fined 1.2 billion euro (£1 billion) and was ordered to stop transferring user data from European users to its US servers.

The record fine was levied by Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) after a three-year probe into the social media giant.

The DPC said that Meta had breached part of the European GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) rules in the way that it had moved data of Facebook users across borders.

It ordered Meta Ireland to “suspend any future transfer of personal data to the US within the period of five months” and also levied a record fine on the business “to sanction the infringement that was found to have occurred”. Meta called the fine “unjustified”.

The multi-year process which led to the fine was kicked off by Edward Snowden in 2013 when the National Security Agency (NSA) whistleblower revealed that US authorities were surveilling systems run by several US companies.

Companies had long been allowed to transfer EU customers’ data to the US to help them run their business, but only on a promise that they were protecting this data as well as if it was being stored in the EU.

But the Snowden revelations put a question mark over the whole system.

They sparked a request for the DPC to investigate how Facebook data was shared across continents.

The DPC originally refused, thinking that the complaint was not sustainable, but was overruled years later by the Court of Justice of the European Union.

But Meta said that the issue was larger than simply the practices of one company. The US and EU rules are in “fundamental conflict”, the company said on Monday.

“It is a conflict that neither Meta nor any other business could resolve on its own.

“We are therefore disappointed to have been singled out when using the same legal mechanism as thousands of other companies looking to provide services in Europe,” a statement by Meta president of global affairs Sir Nick Clegg and chief legal officer Jennifer Newstead said.

They said there was not going to be any immediate disruption to Facebook, and that Meta would appeal against the decision.

“Without the ability to transfer data across borders, the internet risks being carved up into national and regional silos, restricting the global economy and leaving citizens in different countries unable to access many of the shared services we have come to rely on,” Sir Nick and Ms Newstead said.

They criticised the European Data Protection Board for overruling the DPC’s initial decision that a fine was unjustified because Meta had acted in good faith.

Policymakers on both sides of the Atlantic are currently scrambling to find a new agreement on how data can be shared across borders.

If this is put in place before Meta’s deadline to stop using the current system there will be no disruption to Facebook, Sir Nick and Ms Newstead said.

They added: “No country has done more than the US to align with European rules via their latest reforms, while transfers continue largely unchallenged to countries such as China.”

