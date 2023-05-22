Close the ‘green gap’ to improve inequality, says garden designer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Close the ‘green gap’ to improve inequality, says garden designer

By Press Association
Dandelion, thyme and chamomile sprout from a concrete slab which represents the lack of access to green space for Kensington residents (Danny Halpin/PA)
The creator of the Chelsea Flower Show’s smallest garden said he wants to close the “green gap” and reduce the UK’s inequality of access to natural areas.

Tayshan Hayden-Smith’s display of a concrete slab sprouting weeds and wildflowers represents the 42m2 of green space available to residents of North Kensington.

His non-profit organisation, Grow2Know, partnered with urban designers Prior + Partners to compare the amount of accessible nature across one of the country’s most unequal boroughs.

Their research revealed that residents of the Notting Dale ward, where Grenfell Tower is, have access to only 42m2 of total public parks and gardens per person within a 1km radius or 12-minute walk – equivalent to just three parking bays.

On the south side of the borough, in Queen’s Gate, residents have access to 2,149m2 – equivalent to two five-a-side football pitches.

Mr Hayden-Smith, who founded Grow2Know after 2017’s Grenfell Tower fire, said: “We’ve built the smallest ever Chelsea Flower Show garden to highlight inequality and lack of access to green space.

“There are a lot more influencing factors in whether you have access to green space, such as socio-economic background.

“People are in survival mode and actually just trying to put food on the table and green space goes completely above their heads. There’s no access points for them.

“It’s about us holding their hands creating those access points. And that’s what goes on – we’re trying to close that gap and ensure that everyone has access to beautiful, healing, good quality space.”

In addition to the lack of green space, the research found that 80% of Notting Dale residents are living in the most deprived conditions in England, whereas Queen’s Gate residents are among the 10% least deprived.

There is also a nine-year difference in life expectancy between the north and south of the borough, with a lack of green space identified as contributing to more significant health inequalities.

The researchers said their work revealed that frequent personal use of parks or green space is estimated to save the NHS at least £100 million a year from fewer visits to the GP.

Jason Prior, founding director at Prior + Partners, said: “We are pleased to have been able to support Grow2Know in this great initiative.

“Our team used open source, publicly available data to provide an evidence base and to help illustrate the issues that the green dive represents.

“This is a complex social-spatial issue that we will be continuing to explore through our professional practice work and research.”

Mr Hayden-Smith began the Grow2Know project as a guerrilla gardener, which involves cultivating food, plants or flowers in abandoned areas.

His display, tucked into a corner of the great pavilion at the Chelsea Flower Show, has dandelion, thyme and chamomile – plants that would typically grow in the streets and parks of the local community.

He also said horticulture, gardening, nature and the environment should be on the school curriculum.

Mr Hayden-Smith added: “It doesn’t matter who you are, where you’re from, what you’re doing, we’re all gardeners and we just need to activate that and realise that and we need to start using more accessible language and creating more access points into this space.

“And closing that green gap by designing through thoughtful and considered design processes, whether it’s public or private space, we’re here to to build guidance for community, for the environment and for society.”

