National Lottery firm Camelot posts sales rise as 382 new millionaires created

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

National Lottery firm Camelot posts sales rise as 382 new millionaires created

By Press Association
Lottery operator Camelot has revealed a rise in sales (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Lottery operator Camelot has revealed a rise in sales (Andrew Milligan/PA)

National Lottery operator Camelot has revealed a rise in sales over the past year, resulting in record returns to good causes directly from ticket sales.

Camelot UK revealed that sales grew by £99.6 million to £8.19 billion for the year to March 31.

It comes less than a year before Camelot is set to pass over its licence to run the lottery to Czech firm Allwyn.

Allwyn also acquired Camelot UK earlier this year, closing a bitter legal wrangle between the firms, although the two companies are continuing to operate separately.

On Tuesday, Camelot said its increase in sales meant that £1.8 billion was returned to good causes during the year, reflecting a £6.2 million increase year-on-year.

Meanwhile, the National Lottery awarded £4.69 billion in prize money to players, creating 382 new millionaires. It said this included five EuroMillions jackpots which were scooped in the UK.

Camelot said a “strong performance from EuroMillions” over the year helped drive an increase in sales for draw-based games.

The firm highlighted that it faced “tough trading conditions”, but saw in-store sales improve over the last six months of the year as more people returned to the high street.

Camelot Co-CEOs Clare Swindell and Neil Brocklehurst said: “We’re delighted to have grown National Lottery sales year-on-year to their second highest on record, creating almost 400 millionaires in the process.

“And with £36 million being raised each week for good cause projects around the UK and returns from ticket sales rising to their best-ever level, it’s clear that The National Lottery is delivering for players and society in what are very challenging times.”

Robert Chvatal, CEO of Allwyn, said: “This past year’s performance demonstrates the core strengths of the National Lottery in consistently delivering for good causes, even in an environment where consumer spending is under pressure.

“We were delighted to integrate Camelot into the Allwyn group earlier this year, bringing their experience and know-how to Allwyn UK’s vision for the fourth licence.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks