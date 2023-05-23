Choice of decade-long mortgages has shrunk in past week, says website

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Choice of decade-long mortgages has shrunk in past week, says website

By Press Association
The choice of decade-long mortgages has been shrinking, according to Moneyfactscompare.co,uk (Joe Giddens/PA)
The choice of decade-long mortgages has been shrinking, according to a financial information website.

Some lenders have pulled 10-year fixed-rate products in recent days, Moneyfactscompare.co.uk said.

The average rate on a 10-year fixed mortgage has increased, from 4.99% to 5.06% since the start of April 2023.

On Tuesday, the website counted 159 deals that were available, down from 169 a week earlier, on May 16.

The total is still higher than at the start of May last year, when 129 products were available, although, at that time, the average rate on a 10-year fixed mortgage was significantly lower, at 3.21%.

Bank of England base rate rises have been pushing up borrowing costs generally and swap rates are also among the factors which influence mortgage pricing.

Rachel Springall, finance expert at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, said: “Borrowers looking to secure a decade-long fixed mortgage may be disappointed to see a drop in product choice.

“When lenders withdraw from such a niche sector, it can be in reaction to interest rate volatility, or even down to demand.

“However, this move may influence other lenders to follow suit and reconsider their own propositions.”

Ms Springall added: “A decade-long fixed mortgage is a commitment, and consumers must be confident with the length of the term before they apply, as an early repayment charge would apply should they exit their mortgage early.

“Anyone considering a new mortgage would be wise to seek advice to go over the full package of any deal to find the right deal for them.”

