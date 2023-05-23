Upper Crust owner hikes guidance as booming US trade helps offset UK strike hit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Upper Crust owner hikes guidance as booming US trade helps offset UK strike hit

By Press Association
The group, which runs food outlets at transport sites, said sales were 104% higher than pre-Covid levels in 2019 (James Manning/PA) Upper Crust owner SSP has hiked its annual earnings guidance thanks to an ongoing bounce-back in travel and soaring trade in the US, but revealed rail strikes held back progress in the UK. The group, which runs food outlets at transport sites including airports and railway stations, said it swung to a £15.8 million pre-tax profit in the six months to March 31, against losses of £2.3 million a year earlier. It said sales surged by 64.1% year-on-year and were 104% higher than pre-Covid levels in 2019, as it received a boost from the travel recovery and its expansion across the US. The group saw sales in North America jump by 124% versus 2019, making the region its strongest performer. [pa_quote quote="Whilst we continue to face macroeconomic uncertainty, we believe that the travel food and beverage sector will remain structurally resilient to pressures on consumer spending" source="SSP" /] SSP said in light of the pace of recovery in passengers travelling and strong performance across the US, it now expects annual underlying earnings to be at the upper end of previous guidance for between £250 million to £280 million. Shares in the firm lifted more than 3% on Tuesday afternoon trading. SSP said: “The continued improvement in our trading performance in recent months has been encouraging and has been driven by a further recovery in passenger numbers. “The recovery is being led by domestic and leisure travel across both the air and rail sectors, with business and commuter travel also recovering, albeit more slowly.” But in the UK and Ireland, sales lagged the wider recovery due largely to industrial action on the rail networks, and were around 85% of 2019 levels across the first half. SSP said sales improved during February and March to around 89% of 2019 levels, with the recovery picking up further since the half year, to some 94% of 2019 levels during the first six weeks of the third quarter, helped by strong trading across airports over the Easter holidays. The UK and Ireland posted underlying earnings of £18.1 million in the first half against losses of £3.7 million the year before. SSP added: “Whilst we continue to face macroeconomic uncertainty, we believe that the travel food and beverage sector will remain structurally resilient to pressures on consumer spending and that our global footprint, with increasing exposure to the North American and Asia Pacific regions, will enable us to deliver sustained growth.”
